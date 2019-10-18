‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Explains Why Her Company With Husband Taylor McKinney Was Dissolved

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney have a simple explanation as to why their TTM Lifestyle company was moved to “inactive” status by the State of Tennessee, and it all comes down to a missed deadline. Radar Online initially reported earlier this month about the dissolution after “the company failed to file the annual report that was due on April 1, 2019,” but the Teen Mom OG star and her husband have still been legally able to sell their clothing online.

In a statement to InTouch Weekly following the news breaking, Bookout and McKinney explained, “We were out of the country in August and just didn’t get the paperwork done. Our attorney notified us and is taking care of it.”

The MTV couple previously had the same issue back in 2016, but were able to file the application for reinstatement and get their LLC back up and running with the state, so they’re not new to the paperwork.

In addition to their three children — Bentley, 10, Jade, 4, and 3-year-old Maverick — Bookout and McKinney have a lot on their plate when it comes to co-parenting with her ex, Ryan Edwards, who has been in and out of jail for years on heroin possession charges and parole violations. In the most recent Teen Mom OG season, Bookout was concerned Bentley was starting to be traumatized by what was going on with his father.

“I think he handles it well on the outside,” Bookout said in the June episode. “No 10-year-old should handle some things like this this well. That scares me. He doesn’t know how to face these feelings, which means he’s burying them somewhere. He doesn’t have the tools to handle this on his own in a healthy way. It would be ignorant of us to think he does.”

Bookout, meanwhile, was ready to move on and work with Edwards after his latest jail stint.

“I think I’ve processed the anger — oh, all the anger. All of the anger. There’s a lot of anger” she explained “Are there scars? Yes. Have they healed all the way? No. You know me, and I want to be there for people that I care about, and I care about him. I want him to be healthy and happy. Point blank, period.”

Photo credit: MTV