‘Teen Mom OG’s’ Maci Bookout Claims She Suffered a Miscarriage

In a sneak peek of Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout revealed that she lost a baby girl to miscarriage.

During a dinner with husband Taylor McKinney, the two discussed the possibility of having another child.

She then said, “If you seriously want to have another baby then I’ll do it. But I still want to adopt too. If that’s really what you want naturally I want to do it now.”

McKinney responded by saying, “You’re forgetting something.” then stepped away to use the bathroom after a long awkward silence.

The interaction prompted a producer to ask Bookout what happened.

“I had a miscarriage,” Bookout said, saying it happened in 2017. “Her name is Dande. Dandelion.”

McKinney returned as Bookout explained what happened. He didn’t want to talk about the situation with the cameras rolling.

“I think it’s important for people that are watching that we talk about it.”

Bookout originally joined the 16 and Pregnant series back in 2009 with then-boyfriend Ryan Edwards. She then jumped to Teen Mom and stayed on for the show’s four seasons. She and Edwards have a nine-year-old son Bentley, though the two split back in 2010. She began dating McKinney, a motocross racer in 2012 and the two have two children together; Jayde, 2, and Maverick, 1.

During the conversation, Bookout said she’d rather adopt a child rather than have another one.

“I love kids, I wouldn’t be mad about it,” McKinney said. The two agreed if they did adopt, they’d choose a kid between ages four to six.

Teen Mom OG airs on Monday at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.