Kailyn Lowry Tweets ‘Thank You For The Support,’ Gets Blasted By Follower In One Brutal Tweet

Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter on Friday to thank all of her fans for the outpouring of love and support since she announced that she was pregnant with her third child.

The 24-year-old tweeted: "Just want to say thank you for the overwhelming support, for me & my growing family. I'm genuinely surprised & happy by so much positivity."

Just want to say thank you for the overwhelming support, for me & my growing family. I'm genuinely surprised & happy by so much positivity 💖 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) February 24, 2017

On Thursday Lowry shared a post on her blog to reveal the big news that she was expecting her third child.

"Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won't agree but I've been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out," part of the post read. "This is the baby I thought I wasn't sure if I could have. I know this isn't an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time."

After tweeting out her appreciation to her followers, The MTV star likely realized that she might have jumped the gun because one of her followers went on an absolute rampage against Kailyn that ignited a total firestorm.

Kailyn, who recently divorced Javi Marroquin, was met with a massive amount of backlash from a bevy of social media users that threw serious shade at her life choices, and the fact that she is having a third child, possibly with a third man.

Twitter users Amanda Sue immediately replied to Kailyn with a scathing response that read: "horrible example. Teen mom was created to bring awareness & shine light on the struggle. Years later still making sh*t decisions."

@KailLowry horrible example. Teen mom was created to bring awareness & shine light on the struggle. Years later still making shit decisons — Amanda Sue (@AmandaSuee42) February 24, 2017

After Amanda Sue ripped into Kailyn, an intense Twitter feud popped off with many arguing for the Teen Mom and others lashing out against her.

Click "Start Slideshow" to see the heated response to Kailyn Lowry's tweet.

What was your reaction after seeing these brutal reactions to Kailyn Lowry's tweet?

[H/T Twitter: Kailyn Lowry]