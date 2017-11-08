Kailyn Lowry Tweets ‘Thank You For The Support,’ Gets Blasted By Follower In One Brutal Tweet
Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter on Friday to thank all of her fans for the outpouring of love and support since she announced that she was pregnant with her third child.
The 24-year-old tweeted: "Just want to say thank you for the overwhelming support, for me & my growing family. I'm genuinely surprised & happy by so much positivity."
Just want to say thank you for the overwhelming support, for me & my growing family. I'm genuinely surprised & happy by so much positivity 💖— Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) February 24, 2017
On Thursday Lowry shared a post on her blog to reveal the big news that she was expecting her third child.
"Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won't agree but I've been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out," part of the post read. "This is the baby I thought I wasn't sure if I could have. I know this isn't an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time."
After tweeting out her appreciation to her followers, The MTV star likely realized that she might have jumped the gun because one of her followers went on an absolute rampage against Kailyn that ignited a total firestorm.
Kailyn, who recently divorced Javi Marroquin, was met with a massive amount of backlash from a bevy of social media users that threw serious shade at her life choices, and the fact that she is having a third child, possibly with a third man.
Twitter users Amanda Sue immediately replied to Kailyn with a scathing response that read: "horrible example. Teen mom was created to bring awareness & shine light on the struggle. Years later still making sh*t decisions."
@KailLowry horrible example. Teen mom was created to bring awareness & shine light on the struggle. Years later still making shit decisons— Amanda Sue (@AmandaSuee42) February 24, 2017
After Amanda Sue ripped into Kailyn, an intense Twitter feud popped off with many arguing for the Teen Mom and others lashing out against her.
Click "Start Slideshow" to see the heated response to Kailyn Lowry's tweet.
What was your reaction after seeing these brutal reactions to Kailyn Lowry's tweet?
[H/T Twitter: Kailyn Lowry]
@AmandaSuee42 @KailLowry shit decisions to who? You?— Amanda Poulton (@AmandaLPoulton) February 24, 2017
@AmandaLPoulton @KailLowry three baby daddies is shit decisions to I'm pretty sure the WHOLE WORLD— Amanda Sue (@AmandaSuee42) February 24, 2017
@AmandaSuee42 @KailLowry right but how do you know she didn't choose to get artificially inseminated due to her health issues arising— Amanda Poulton (@AmandaLPoulton) February 24, 2017
@AmandaLPoulton @KailLowry I'll wait in the article that confirms this theory.— Amanda Sue (@AmandaSuee42) February 24, 2017
@AmandaLPoulton @AmandaSuee42 @KailLowry She stated she got pregnant with guy she was with at the time.. what more proof do you need?— OpaleyedPirate (@OpaleyedPirate) February 24, 2017
@KailLowry poor javi— Mackenzie Reeves (@mackenziereeve2) February 24, 2017
@mackenziereeve2 @KailLowry while she's not my fav and he deserves better I really hope this baby is his and not the dude she cheated with— Stefani Duke (@dewarsdragon) February 24, 2017
@all_my_hoes @clourenco914 @KailLowry Srsly... I'm not giving my opinion on the pregnancy, but the hate she's getting is un fucking real— ⚜️Beripa⚜️ (@beripsnicotti) February 24, 2017
@beripsnicotti @all_my_hoes @clourenco914 @KailLowry it's it hate though, or a whole lot of truth! Family first, penis last. Listen up ?— Jessica (@Casidycoop) February 24, 2017
@KailLowry I think this is SAD! Especially since you refused to have more kids w your husband!!— Nabrina Rosales (@KissMeJordanK) February 24, 2017
@KissMeJordanK she refused a year ago and she refused becuase she didn't wanna bring a child into a failing marriage— ㅤ (@xbixancax) February 24, 2017
@KailLowry Positivity and support? You are living in a dream world. Keep on tip toeing through the tulips.?— easilyamused (@testifyy) February 24, 2017
@KailLowry 3 kids and 3 different daddies how sad— moenia22 (@moenia22) February 24, 2017
@KailLowry one day you will get that question, are women supposed to have kids with everybody?— Bee? (@Bm1113) February 24, 2017
@KailLowry congratulations kail! I think you're an amazing mum and an inspiration to single mums everywhere— bethan (@_pandiikornn) February 24, 2017
@_pandiikornn what. No. Not an inspiration. Please get careers and settle down before having more spawn— Vicky Lee (@wilrobdan) February 24, 2017
@KailLowry ?? I haven't seen any positivity, you're just saying that cause you got shit on— KJennings (@kara_jh) February 24, 2017
@KailLowry I so badly want to be on your team but I really feel bad for Issac. He must be so confused.— Melissa (@melissa11xo) February 24, 2017
@KailLowry ignore all the haters girl! They have sad lives if all they can do is hate on you! I'm so excited for you and the family ❤️— ㅤ (@xbixancax) February 24, 2017
3 kids by 3 different baby daddies?? @KailLowry @PBandJenelley_1 how is @TeenMom promoting good abstinence?? I don't get it #teenmom— Jeff Davis (@jeff_davis25) February 24, 2017
@KailLowry WTF!!!! No wonder Javi said Hell No now! 3 baby daddies poor Issac, he's going to be so confused— Stephanie (@Steph2Fresh) February 24, 2017
@KailLowry is this some sort of social experiment that u r doing for a final paper on social media? from the bottom of my ❤️ i hope so...— Mariuxi Luque (@mariuxitaluque) February 24, 2017
@KailLowry deploy. I feel so bad for Javi u left him because u "DIDNT" want anymore kids. Ha what a joke that was.— Gloria Ann (@gloriaannwilt23) February 24, 2017
@KailLowry you say your half way so you prob got pregnant before divorce. .your kind make us females a bad name— Michelle (@pbcjbn_flores) February 24, 2017
@KailLowry how many men is this child gonna call daddy then be ripped away like he was nothing ?— Rebecca h (@Rebeccah1992) February 24, 2017
@KailLowry I'm willing to bet you don't know who the father is.— Melz1590 (@melz42910) February 24, 2017
@KailLowry Unstable baby making machine living in her own dream world. She is setting an awful example for her 2 boys. Men are toss aways.— Loveday (@LovedayF) February 24, 2017
@KailLowry you refused to have another baby with Javi, yet you'll have one with a random guy that you aren't married to. Kids deserve more.— Mrhavoc24 (@Mrhavoc_24) February 24, 2017
@KailLowry I don't understand why all the hate... your body your life your choice! So happy for you!!! God bless you and your blessings!— Natasha (@yanelis_mommy) February 24, 2017
@KailLowry ..Iits funny you say you didn't want any more kids from a bad marriage but your having 1 from someone you had to just met— Michelle (@pbcjbn_flores) February 24, 2017