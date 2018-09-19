‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Infuriates Fans With ‘Kylie’s Twin News’ Tweet

Teen Mom fans are not fans of clickbait, a fact that was most recently proven when Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter to share several deceiving tweets about Kylie Jenner and a fellow 16 and Pregnant cast member.

Kailyn Lowry is facing heated backlash from fans after two of her tweets she posted Tuesday morning appeared to tease links to stories that were entirely different than what she had promoted them as.

“#BreakingNews. #TeenMom Star Breaks Silence On Cancer,” a photo that Lowry shared, the tweet captioned with a sad face, read.

When fans clicked on the link provided, however, it led them to a Radar Online article titled “Jilted Mackenzie Admits Mom’s Cancer ‘Wasn’t The Story Teen Mom OG Was Looking For,’” which detailed Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee losing a role on Teen Mom 2 to Briana DeJesus.

The misleading tweet left a sour taste in many fans’ mouths, with one fan providing a brief summary of the article under Lowry’s tweet so that other fans “don’t have to support clickbait.”

So you don’t have to support #ClickBait: this is about Mackenzie’s mom having cancer not being a storyline Teen Mom is interested in. Spoiler alert for @MTV: #TeenMomOG stars are only interested in the OGs. — Jamie ♥ (@JamieMBlanchard) September 18, 2018

Just hours later, Lowry struck again with another deceiving tweet, which she captioned “Wow!.” The tweet included a picture that read “#BreakingNews. Kylie’s Twin News Reveals,” seeming alluding that Jenner was pregnant with twins.

The link provided, however, led to a story that had nothing to do with new KarJenner baby news, but rather a story titled “11 Times Kylie Jenner Matched Outfits to People, Cars and Other Surroundings.”

Once again, fans were not pleased with Lowry’s deceitful tweet. “That says nothing about twins,” one fan angrily wrote.

That says nothing about twins!!! Lol — Nicole Klassen (@NicoleKlassen6) September 19, 2018

Lowry was not the only Teen Mom cast member to clickbait their fans. Just one minute after Lowry posted the Kylie Jenner tweet and article, Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood shared the same article with the exact same caption. Unsurprisingly, Portwood also faced backlash from fans.

Teen Mom OG returns for a new season on Monday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.