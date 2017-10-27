Kailyn Lowry Shades Ex Javi Marroquin After He Starts Dating Her ‘Teen Mom 2’ Castmate

While Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry hasn’t directly addressed her ex Javi Marroquin dating castmate Briana DeJesus, she has been being pretty shady toward the new couple on social media.

Marroquin and DeJesus have been spotted together for months, but officially announced they were a couple after they were seen acting cozy at last weekend’s Teen Mom 2 reunion shoot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lowry used to be married to Marroquin and together they have a son, Lincoln. Some fans thought the couple was maybe getting back together after some emotional experiences they had while filming Marriage Boot Camp, but it seems that’s off the table for now.

Up Next: Javi Marroquin Opens Up About Dating ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Briana DeJesus

People have been asking Lowry for her opinion on her ex’s new relationship, but for now all she’s offered is a cryptic tweet, most likely referencing the love triangle’s close working relationship.

“Lmao don’t sh-t where you eat,” she tweeted Wednesday.

Lmao don’t shit where you eat — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) October 25, 2017

Soon after the first message, a fan tweeted at Lowry, “And now I know why [Kail Lowry] didn’t want to work it out with Javi. His true colors are starting to show.”

The Teen Mom 2 cast member replied with just a smile.

🙂 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) October 25, 2017

DeJesus has been having her own Twitter drama, deleting all but a few tweets after going in on her fellow castmates for being fake and ignoring her during the reunion filming.

After cast member Leah Messer stepped in and implied the awkwardness stemmed from DeJesus’ relationship with Lowry’s ex, the Teen Mom 3 holdover went nuclear on her own account, deleting evidence of a spat.

Since then, she’s tweeted articles about some of the other young mom’s baby daddy drama, which leaves fans thinking she’s deflecting from her own actions.

“Are you SERIOUSLY posting this about your co-stars? You’re so shady and thirsty it’s unbelievable!” one tweeted alongside the hashtag, “Brianna is parched.”

Are you SERIOUSLY posting this about your costars? You’re so shady and thirsty it’s unbelievable! #BriannaIsParched 💦🙄 — Glamour Gossip Girl (@CandaceGossips) October 26, 2017

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.