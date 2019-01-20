‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry ‘Disgusted’ Over Jenelle Evans’ Mother’s ‘Kill’ Remarks

Kailyn Lowry is threatening to quit filming Teen Mom 2 after co-star Jenelle Evans’ mother made comments about coming to kill her.

During an Instagram Live session over the weekend, Barbara Evans said to her daughter and Brittany DeJesus that they should “all get lit and we’ll go kill Kail.”

Jenelle responded after laughing, “Oh, my God, we’re on Live, mom. You can’t say that s—.”

Are drunk words sober thoughts? 🐸☕️ — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 20, 2019

After news about Barb’s comments surfaced on Teen Mom Twitter, Lowry wrote on her own timeline, “Are drunk words sober thoughts?”

She added, “I heard barb wants to kill me,” when responding to a fan talking about the Live session.

I heard barb wants to kill me. //t.co/hl0pY35mE1 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 20, 2019

On Saturday, Lowry told InTouch Weekly, “I want no association with any person or network that works with that family.”

“I guess the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” she continued, adding, “I have three kids to live for, just like Barbara herself. I’m disgusted it came from her.”

Lowry even said she would possibly consider taking a hiatus from filming, telling the outlet, “I won’t be filming until further notice, that’s for sure.”

Jenelle’s feud with Lowry goes way back, but recently took off again when Jenelle set a promotional gift of Lowry’s new hair care line on fire in December, sharing a video of it on Instagram.

“Kail Lowry , for years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show. You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean a— person when it came down to me,” Evans wrote on Instagram. “You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk s— constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?!

“THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! [sic] Don’t send me gifts and then go talk s— AGAIN!!! Wow, you’re an idiot cuz this is what I do for gifts sent from fake a— b—es like you,” she wrote. “Stay our of my life, go worry about your own.”

Soon after the incident, Lowry told Us Weekly, “I would say that was extending an olive branch. What she chose to do with it after I sent it was up to her. I wasn’t gonna be upset. I actually said, too, I’m like, ‘She’s probably gonna use this for target practice or light it on fire.’ But at that point, it was her gift so I wasn’t really upset about it.”

“Me and Jenelle were really close. I don’t think that it will ever get back to that but I don’t really think about her on a day-to-day basis,” Lowry continued. “I’m not really worried about becoming friends with her again.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kailyn Lowry