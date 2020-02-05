‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Defends Ex Chris Lopez From Troll Calling Him a ‘Dead Beat Baby Daddy’ Ahead of Pregnancy Reveal

Shortly before she officially announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry defended the man who is rumored to be her unborn baby’s father. According to InTouch Weekly, Lowry defended her ex, Chris Lopez, against one Twitter user who called him a “dead beat baby daddy.”

The whole issue began when Lowry posted a clip on Twitter that appeared to show boxer Gervonta Davis getting physical with a woman.

“People are really saying ‘What did she do to piss him off?’ Classic [f—ing] response and why people don’t report domestic violence,” Lowry captioned the video. Her tweet led one user to respond with a statement that many considered to be a dig at Lopez.

“But yet you keep going back to your [abusive] dead beat baby daddy,” the user wrote. “Sit down, hypocrite.” Unsurprisingly, Lowry had a big response to their claim.

“[And] you can sit the f— down [and] don’t speak on people you know nothing about,” the reality star responded.

The same Twitter user couldn’t help but double down on their incendiary message, as they responded, “Clearly we know enough about your life considering it’s all over social media.”

“I don’t give one single f—,” Lowry wrote, which shut down this back-and-forth for good. “Don’t talk about my baby dad. You don’t know s—.”

The Teen Mom 2 star’s defense of her ex came days before news broke that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” Lowry announced on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself and her three sons, Issac, Lincoln, and Lux. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant [and] it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

Lowry did not reveal the identity of her unborn baby’s father. However, rumors have been circulating for quite some time that point towards the father being her on and off boyfriend Lopez, who already shares two-year-old son Lux with the reality star. Additionally, on Feb. 4, Us Weekly reported that the father of the child is Lopez. Although, it should be noted that Lowry has yet to open up about that report herself.