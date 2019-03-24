‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Blasts MTV for Inaccurate Portrayal as ‘Bitter Baby Mama’

Kailyn Lowry is not happy with how she’s being portrayed by MTV on Teen Mom 2.

Sunday, the mother of three took to Twitter to blast the hit reality show for the way she claims it refuses to show the positive side of her life, focusing instead on the relationships between her and the three fathers of her children — Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez.

“Y’all wanna talk about filming and s— cause I’m so mad I could spill some tea,” she started her Twitter rant, admitting that while she has “struggled” and not always made “good choices,” she has been getting her life together, starting her hair care company Pothead and investing in real estate.

“Mtv calls me up to discuss season finale after not filming my house stuff or my surprise party they knew about for a month,” she continued. “Talkin bout they want me to do a boudoir shoot as the season finale. Kiss my a—. All the s— I’ve been through and been doing and taking my kids on spring break, building house or party….. trip with [Leah Messer] isn’t good enough for my finale??? I’m only valued for getting f—ing naked??????”

She continued of the scenes regularly shown during her storyline of her talking with producers about the latest drama with the fathers of her children, “I don’t ever sit on my couch & talk about my baby dads as much as I do when MTV is asking. I feel like that’s such a smack in the face.”

Admitting that “drama sells,” Lowry added that she thinks “happy stories” and TV personalities have “a bigger following and more opportunity.”

“At what point can I stop being portrayed as a bitter baby momma?” she asked.

Despite Lowry’s lament of her own self-image, most of her followers encouraged her to change her own attitude before whining about her edit.

“When you stop being one, simple!” one user responded. “You’re better than that, go at it with a kind loving heart, your boys will be better men one day, for it! Trust me! I have sons. They need to see their mommas respect themselves and their daddies, & they will grow up to be Great men with Great wives.”

