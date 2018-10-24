David Eason Fired Following Homophobic Tweets on Monday Night’s ‘Teen Mom 2’

Although David Eason was fired from MTV months ago, Teen Mom 2 fans waiting to see the episode with all the action were finally validated Monday night.

Eason was kicked off the MTV series after sending homophobic tweets, all of which was documented during Monday’s episode.

The episode showed what happened in real-time when Eason was fired. The incident occurred on Valentine’s Day, the same day that 17 were killed in the Parkland, Florida school shooting. That day, Eason posted a photo of his wife, Jenelle Evans, holding a gun.

Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, chalks up the photo to the couple not paying attention to the news and not understanding the impact the photo had on social media.

“Jenelle was probably sickened by what David said. I don’t think Jenelle has the same opinion about the gay community,” Barbara said after Eason went off on a homophobic rant following online criticism for posting the photo. “He’s a piece of s—t.”

“I hope she wakes up and realized what he’s all about. Something’s wrong at that house,” Barbara continued.

Evans initially refused to continue filming once she learned that her husband had been fired by the network. She clapped back on Twitter, writing, “I will stand by my husband until the day we die. I’m sorry he offended anyone in the past but he doesn’t HATE anyone. Never said that word.”

Before the fallout from Eason’s firing was shown in the episode, Eason exploded in a scene when a sheriff’s deputy came to his and Evans’ house for a “wellness check” on the children from an anonymous tip. Eason wasn’t sure if the tip was from online trolls, Evans’ ex Nathan or someone else, but he was angry — and blamed Nathan.

“Let me get ahold of Nathan. I will bust his motherf—ing head open,” Eason said. “I’m going to violate his face with my fists.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Chelsea Houska announced her third pregnancy (second with husband Cole DeBoer). The entire family seemed beyond thrilled and spent Watson’s birthday celebrating his first birthday as well as a new baby on board.

“By this time next year, we’ll have another one,” Houska said. “It’s so exciting.”

In Briana DeJesus’ world, she refused Javi Marroquin’s half-hearted proposal after he learned he wouldn’t be deployed. While DeJesus imagined a proposal full of “candles, flowers and a mariachi band,” Marroquin didn’t even get down on one knee.

“That’s not my ideal proposal and I wasn’t going to accept the ring,” she said. “It’s not the right time.”

The two didn’t break up, but Marroquin’s rushed style worried DeJesus. “He took away the value of it,” her mom told her daughter.

While the episode was filled with drama for the other cast members, Kailyn Lowry got a bit of break for once. Her court date with Jo Rivera for shared custody was completely civil.

“I’m in a really good place,” she said. The two even hugged it out at the courtroom because of how well things went. “We don’t need a judge to decide this. It’s a communication problem. It’s not even a custody issue.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.