‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Freaks out Over Netflix Show

Like most people, Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans is a big fan of Netflix, and lately she has been freaking out over one show in particular.

Evans recently took to Twitter to express her love of the new Jonah Hill/Emma Stone series, Maniac.

“Whenever you have a [Netflix] and chill day… sit down and watch the entire season of Maniac with Emma Stone. Super intriguing, promise you won’t stop watching,” she tweeted. “Where’s season 2?!!”

Evans also included a hashtag indicating that she wants to know what happens in the “future” for the characters.

A number of her followers echoed her sentiments about the show, with one person saying, “IT’S SO GOOD! I cant even wrap my head around it,” and another commenting, “Did exactly the same yesterday, couldn’t stop watching it! So good.”

However, one fan then pointed out that the show is a “limited series,” which means that it’s almost certain that “there won’t be another season.”

This news took Evans by surprise, as she was not aware that the show may not continue.

“Is that what that means?!” she asked, exclaiming, “I NEED MORE!”

Her informer then followed up by saying, “it could be different,” and that she was “just guessing.”

Another fan chimed in with a take on the “limited series” discussion, offering Evans some hope.

“Netflix loves to sell viewers a “limited series” and then turn it into a full-blown, long-running regular old series if things go well,” the follower explained. “So, it COULD turn into more if it gets rave reviews. Fingers crossed!!!”

Another watcher echoed this assessment by saying that “from what I’ve read they’re [sic] may be depending on audience response.”

Ultimately, however, the chances of Maniac coming back for another season would rely less on Netflix and more on the series creators, who would likely want to feel like they had more story to tell before undertaking a whole new chapter.

Maniac is now streaming in Netflix nationwide.