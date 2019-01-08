‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Explains 9-1-1 Call That Led to Hospitalization

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has finally explained that infamous 911 call that led to her hospitalization.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Evans doubled down on her past explanation that the whole thing was a misunderstanding, and that her husband David Eason was not abusing her.

“We had friends over and we had a bonfire and I tripped over a hole, and me and David were in the middle of arguing about something … I went and fell down, David wouldn’t catch me, he tripped over the hole and we both fell down together,” she told the outlet exclusively. “And right after it happened, we filmed about it and I was open and honest.”

“I totally understand that. I was like, dude, I was drunk and when I get drunk, sometimes, I cry for no reason. I mean I was hurt, I’m not gonna lie about that,” Evans added. “Yeah, I hurt my shoulder. But I went to the doctor afterwards and it’s just a sprain and I was fine.”

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, what’s Jenelle’s story? Oh, she’s hiding it.’ No, I’m not hiding it. CPS came to my house, they interviewed me, they know the story. My lawyer knows. Everybody knows except for the public,” she added.

The 911 call in question came last fall, with audio emerging of Evans saying, “My husband, he assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard. I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

She later posted a YouTube video wherein she tried to explain what really happened that night.

“I’ve been wanting to get some things off my chest lately. I’m reporting to you from my closet right now, because I’m trying to hide from the kids while I make this video. I just want to let you guys know that I’m completely fine,” Evans stated in the clip.

“I know everyone’s concerned about me,” she continued. “You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. I don’t know why you guys think I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

Evans and Eason stopped following each other on social media at the end of 2018, and were rumored to be divorcing. They have since apparently reconciled and have advised Teen Mom 2 fans that they are very much still together.

Teen Mom 2 returns for Season 9 on Monday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. on MTV.