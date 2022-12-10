'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans Calls Ex 'Psychotic,' Says Relationship Was 'Traumatic and Abusive'

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans has addressed a troubling past relationship. The television personality took to Twitter on Dec. 9 after a user replied to her, saying, "I remember hearing about you before I watched the show, and the way twitter was going, back in the courtland Keefa days I had to watch." By "courtland," the user referred to Evans' ex-husband Courtland Rogers. The reality star responded to the message, writing, "No one really knows about my "Courtland Days" because MTV took a break from filming for around 4-5 months and that's as long as our relationship was. I need to make a YT vlog about that cuz that was THE MOST traumatic and abusive relationship I've ever been in.." She continued in a second tweet that read, "And all my ex's can agree how literally psychotic Courtland Rogers is. I was scared to tell my story for a while because his actions scare me."

Evans and Rogers were married in December 2012 but split after a month before Evans filed for divorce. Their divorce wasn't finalized until 2014 because of a North Carolina law requiring residents to be separated for at least a year, reported Heavy. In her 2017 book Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, Evans discussed their turbulent relationship. Her brief marriage to Courtland Rogers began in December 2012, soon after which she became pregnant. The two were arrested on drug charges shortly after their marriage that year. Following that time, the Teen Mom 2 star stopped using heroin, but Rogers became a dealer. "He also became very verbally abusive," she wrote. "His favorite thing to do during arguments was tell me that our child wasn't his because I was a whore." One day, an argument between Rogers and Evans turned physical. Rogers allegedly punched Evans in the stomach, resulting in her miscarriage.

"Courtland slapped me around a few times, then started punching me in the gut," she wrote. "I packed a bag and went to spend the night with my mother," she wrote. "I woke the next morning to a pool of blood between my legs. My mother rushed me to the emergency room, where they explained to me that I had suffered a miscarriage due to my recent altercation with Courtland." Previously, Evans was rumored to have miscarried early in her marriage to Rogers. However, Evans revealed she had an abortion in 2013, dispelling the rumor. Evans clarified the speculation in the book, explaining that after the miscarriage, the couple separated, then reconciled, but the abuse continued. She became pregnant again, so she had an abortion. "I was pregnant, with that crazy, drug-dealing, abusive man's child," she wrote. "I decided not to have the baby. Instead, I had an abortion." Evans has been married to David Eason since 2017, and they have three children. Her oldest son, Jace, was born in 2009, her second son Kaiser in 2014, and her third daughter Ensley was born in 2017. If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, the National Domestic Violence Hotline has a 24-hour helpline at 1-800-799-7233 or go to thehotline.org.