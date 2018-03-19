Javi Marroquin Slams ‘Teen Mom’ Briana DeJesus After Spilling Details About Their Split

Javi Marroquin called out Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus after she appeared on a podcast last week to spill the beans about their split.

“[Laugh my a— off] yoooo I just listened to this sorry ass podcast,” the 25-year-old Marroquin wrote on Twitter, adding in laughing emojis. “Everything on there is a straight up lie.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lmaoooo yoooo I just listened to this sorry ass podcast. 😂😂 everything on there is a straight up lie — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) March 17, 2018

Marroquin did not directly mention DeJesus’ latest interview, but the tweet showed up the day after her interview on Vince Russo and Noel Harlow LoGrasso’s podcast Friday.

As Reality Blurb points out, the 23-year-old DeJesus said one of the reasons for the split was Marroquin’s attempts to control whatever she did. She claims he did not want her to have plastic surgery or show off the procedure on Snapchat. He also thought they were rushing into a relationship, according to DeJesus.

“He didn’t want me to get my surgery. He didn’t want it to be filmed. He didn’t want my body over the internet. He wanted me to move to his house in Delaware. He wanted me to do all these things and I wasn’t ready for that commitment just yet,” DeJesus claimed. “I told him, yeah later down the road we can definitely talk about marriage, talk about moving, but he wanted me to do these things right then and there. And I couldn’t do that and that’s why him and I just didn’t work out.”

Marroquin responded on Twitter, calling all of this a fabrication. He even suggested that he needs to do his own tell-all interview. The Air Force veteran also complained about how others discuss the military.

1.) I absolutely HATE when they talk about the military when they have no idea how it works. That’s 1.) — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) March 17, 2018



You know what let me stop right there. Not giving this wanna be Howard stern and lady Gaga wanna be any more attention. — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) March 17, 2018



Sounds like I need to go on coffee convos again to spill the real tea on what happened not that hot chocolate that’s been spillinnnnnnnn — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) March 17, 2018

“You know what let me stop right there. Not giving this wanna be Howard stern and lady Gaga wanna be any more attention,” Marroquin continued. “Sounds like I need to go on coffee convos again to spill the real tea on what happened not that hot chocolate that’s been spillinnnnnnnn.”

DeJesus has not directly responded to Marroquin.

Marroquin has now had relationships with two Teen Mom 2 stars. He was previously married to Kailyn Lowry from 2011 to 2017. He started dating DeJesus in October 2017, but the two broke things off by January.

His displeasure with DeJesus’ surgery was reportedly one reason for the split, but Marroquin said the distance between them hurt the relationship.

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out for us. Bri is an amazing person with the biggest heart I’ve ever got to hold. Everything she goes through and she’s still selfless and does her best to please others,” Marroquin told Radar Online in January. “She’s got a bright future and she’ll make any guy feel special.”

Since the split, DeJesus has been seen with an ex-boyfriend, Dre, but they are not back together romantically. In February, DeJesus accused Marroquin of harassing her and being unhappy with her baby daddy, Devoin Austin, showing his support for her during the plastic surgery.

“Javi needs to stop being bitter about the breakup with Devoin and about Dre,” DeJesus told Blasting News. “He texted me about why I got a teddy bear and why I got my nails done and why Devoin is living with me now. He needs to stop harassing me and go worry about the relationship between Kailyn [Lowry] and him.”