‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member Accuses Producers of Racist Comments, Providing Drugs

Hours after Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham revealed she’d been fired — a statement she later retracted — her on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran posted some intense claims about the MTV show’s producers.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Saran claimed producers Morgan J. Freeman and Larry Musnik of racism.

“When I quit the show it was because of the racist comments [Freeman] and Larry made to me for being Indian,” he wrote on Tuesday.

“Larry has called me a terrorist, said I was a smelly Indian and asked Farrah why she went for an Indian,” he continued.

The reality TV cast member also alleged that MTV employees were giving some cast members drugs, though he didn’t provide names. He also suggested that one woman had allegedly been bribed by staff to move pedophiles into her house.

Throughout the series of rapid-fire tweets, he called the show “twisted.”

Saran also spoke to Radar about the shady things he claims go on on the set of Teen Mom OG.

“He provides cast members with drugs, forces them to have kids and bribes them with bonuses to have strange men move in with them,” he said.

Also on Tuesday, Abraham ranted on social media that she’d been fired by Viacom, who owns MTV, over an adult cam show she performed for fans and tippers on Monday.

“Viacom let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private!” the reality TV personality said.

Abraham also accused Freeman and other executives of treating her poorly and engaging in inappropriate behavior.

“Sad such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on the show because of women hating, sex shaming, hate crimes, selfish, Weinstein company power trip behaviors against a professional hard working, honest mother,” she continued.

Saran claimed he had a lot more behind-the-scenes dirt to reveal, but that likely won’t happen now that Abraham shared she had no longer been fired from the network. Saran deleted his previous tweets bashing the show and its executives.

Though Abraham shared a video on Wednesday alleging that she was not let go from MTV, she continued to slam executives who’ve committed “hate crimes” against her.

She named Freeman specifically, calling him “unprofessional, fake” and “press hungry,” as well as claiming he’s a “woman hater” who “mind f–ked’ her and her family over the years.