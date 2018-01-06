‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member Farrah Abraham Reportedly ‘Flat Broke’

While her social media might give off the assumption that she is living the Hollywood life, it is reported that it is anything but glamorous for Teen Mom, Farrah Abraham.

Based on her social media highlighting numerous plastic surgeries and lavish trips around the world, it’s hard to believe the 26-year-old is having money trouble. But according to sources at Hollyscoop, Abraham is “flat broke” after her “wild spending habits” caught up to her, with the MTV star now heading towards bankruptcy.

The reality personality owns a frozen yogurt shop, a furniture store and a children’s boutique, but despite those three ventures, sources close to Abraham report that she just “doesn’t have nearly enough income to stop the bleeding of all the costs.”

While the money troubles might put perspective into the average person, Abraham is still up to her old ways and showing off the high life with her 8-year-old daughter, Sophia.

To ring in the new year, Abraham and her daughter jetted off to Hong Kong, where they enjoyed first class and gourmet food.

In addition to the numerous sponsored posts shared to social media, Abraham is looking to make some more money on the side with her latest venture catering to those with foot fetishes.

As originally reported, Abraham is capitalizing her Teen Mom fame with a foot fetish in her latest adult film venture. For only $13, viewers can watch the single mother oiling up her feet on ManyVids, an adult film site that hired Abraham as an ambassador in November. She posted a now-deleted link to the video on Twitter, with the wonky title “Thank you for buying! My Feet Are For You.”

Abraham has been angry with MTV ever since she was “fake fired” from the show in November, when producers told her she needed to chose between her adult career and Teen Mom OG. Abraham later confirmed she was not fired by Viacom and was told she did not breach her contract.