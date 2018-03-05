Exclusive: Farrah Abraham Reveals Her Next Move After ‘Teen Mom’: ‘Watch out JLaw’

Farrah Abraham may not be appearing on Teen Mom OG anymore, but that doesn’t mean she’s shying away from the spotlight.

The 26-year-old broke the news to fans in October that she had been let go from Teen Mom due to her involvement in the adult entertainment business, and last month filed a $5 million lawsuit against production company Viacom claiming she had been “sex shamed” by producers.

But Abraham told PopCulture.com exclusively that she’s not broken up over not appearing on the MTV show anymore.

“I left at the height of Teen Mom history and am sound with my choice,” she told PopCulture.com exclusively.

When asked what’s next for her, the business owner revealed that she still plans on appearing on film, but in the future she’s looking away from reality television and toward more dramatic roles.

“I’m solely focusing on acting and scripted roles,” she told PopCulture.com. “Reality TV turned into plotted fake scenes, so at this point I see it as I’ll be the best actress this world has ever seen.”

Abraham has previously come out against her own show, calling it “fake,” and claiming that last year’s fight with Amber Portwood in which Portwood slapped Abraham was staged by producers.

The My Teenage Dream Ended author also joked, “Watch out JLaw!” referencing actress Jennifer Lawrence before adding, “I enjoy working and am successful in what I put my mind to, and I know my daughter Sophia, who is already an actor, will do amazing in scripted work as well.”

This wouldn’t be Abraham’s first time on camera outside of her role on Teen Mom and related reality television appearances.

According to her IMDb page, Abraham also played a role in Axeman 2: Overkill, as well as Adam K. She also appeared in two adult films with James Deen, Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom and Farrah 2: Backdoor and More.

The hole left by Abraham’s departure from the show is reportedly to be filled by Teen Mom 3 alum Mackenzie McKee, whose mother is currently being treated for stage 4 brain cancer.

In an exclusive statement to PopCulture.com last week, Abraham sent a final message to her Teen Mom castmates.

“I wish all the women of Teen Mom the best as their jealousy, hatred, and women-hating should stop and more so lift up and empower women,” she told PopCulture.com. “This show lacks [confidence], [security], honesty and integrity, which is why the adults of this show must be controlled and puppeteered by producers and staff.”

She also sent one last warning to Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood.

“The effect on their children is concerning,” she said. “I deeply hope the mothers and fathers take their children’s development and safety more serious.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty / Axelle Bauer Griffin