Farrah Abraham Supports Petition to Cancel ‘Teen Mom’

Farrah Abraham is advocating for the end of the franchise that made her famous.

The Teen Mom OG cast member tweeted out a petition from change.org Thursday titled “MTV CANCEL ENITRE TEEN-MOM FRANCHISE INCLUDING 16 & PREGNANT,” started by user Leslie McMahon.

RT @Viacom MTV CANCEL ENITRE TEEN-MOM FRANCHISE INCLUDING 16 & PREGNANT https://t.co/M7oRsRLfWD via @Change — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) February 23, 2018

In the petition, McMahon wrote, “We believe everyone involved in the creation of these shows started out with good intentions… However, over the years the tone of the shows have changed, with the focus being high ratings and monetary gain.”

She continued: “The shows now support and encourage racist views, irresponsible behavior, immoral behavior, favor based on bias, defamation of individuals who are in no way involved in the show, illegal behavior, drug use, domestic violence, DUI and bullying,” accusing various members of the Teen Mom family of each of these behaviors.

The petition then brings up the firing of Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason, who was let go by MTV Tuesday after going on a homophobic rant on Twitter the day prior.

“The fact that Mr. Eason was terminated while the other cast members have remained with MTV despite their offensive actions/behavior shows partiality towards certain cast members…’favoritism,’” it reads.

It closes, “MTV has exploited ‘children having children.’”

Abraham, who signed the petition, has a complicated history with the franchise that was the key to her fame, beginning on 16 and Pregnant.

But in October, Abraham claimed that she had been fired by the show due to her work in the adult entertainment industry. She has since walked back that claim, saying that she wasn’t fired by Viacom, but has continued to call out the network and producers any chance she gets.

In a video Tuesday, Abraham took on almost all of her fellow castmates and accuses MTV of sex shaming, bullying and harassing her over her work in the adult entertainment industry.

The 26-year-old ended her video with this: “I can’t work with sabotaging, slanderous, manipulative, hateful and discriminating,” she said.

So when she shared the petition with her Twitter followers Thursday, they weren’t surprised, but they were ready to comment.

Bitter much? 🙄 — Jessica Wise (@JLeeLee77) February 23, 2018

Nobody would know who you are if it wasn’t for MTV. — Amanda (@SouthernAMS0124) February 23, 2018

Sister. You aren’t on there anymore. You’ve said you’re over mtv and didn’t like any of the cast mates or crew so why do you care? Just let them be and let it go man. 🤙🏼💜 — Jess (@Jnprsw12) February 23, 2018

This just comes off as petty, childish and resentful. She had no issues collecting MTV paychecks when half of the things occurred. Not to mention her own DUI, admitted drug abuse and assault on her producer. Now she has been booted, it’s a problem. — Hope Putnam (@reyloofhope) February 23, 2018

Photo credit: MTV