‘Teen Mom’ Alum Dakota Meyer Posts Instagram Amid Sarah Palin Divorce That’s Causing Controversy

Dakota Meyer is stirring up Instagram with a quote about men and women’s roles in relationships as the Teen Mom OG alum’s ex-wife Bristol Palin deals with news that dad Todd Palin has filed for divorce from mom Sarah Palin after 31 years of marriage. The former MTV star shared a photo of a well-built man on Instagram Monday under the quote, “A man should understand he doesn’t protect his woman because she is weak. He protects her because she is IMPORTANT.”

Meyer wrote in the caption of the photo, “Exactly. We need more of this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota Meyer (@dakotameyer0317) on Sep 9, 2019 at 12:40pm PDT

The vast majority of his followers agreed with the sentiment, with one writing, “Hell yes brother!!! We do need more of this!!! Very rare!!!!!!!”

“This the best thing I’ve seen all day!” another added.

Others felt the sentiment reeked of outdated societal gender roles based, with a user writing sarcastically, “I love some toxic masculinity!”

“This family is nothing but a train wreck……” another commented.

Meyer has dealt with his fair share of criticism in the past, appearing in Season 9 of Teen Mom OG, which followed the end of his relationship with ex-wife Bristol Palin after less than two years of marriage.

As the two worked to develop a co-parenting relationship for 2-year-old daughter Sailor and 1-year-old daughter Atlee, they certainly had their public ups and downs, but decided to stop fighting on social media during the season reunion.

Meyer soon after promised in an Instagram post that he had “made the commitment to Bristol to work towards a better relationship and putting our children’s best interests before my own.”

Perhaps fortunately for the burgeoning co-parenting relationship, Bristol announced she was leaving the MTV series after one season, saying, “It took away my peace.”

Things have stayed quiet largely among the family since then until Todd and Sarah’s divorce made headlines Monday, as first reported by Craig Medred and confirmed by Anchorage Daily News. Todd filed for divorce from Sarah in an Anchorage Superior Court, citing an “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

Sarah and Todd first married on Aug. 29, 1988 and have been together ever since, including during Sarah’s unsuccessful 2008 run for U.S. vice president under Republican presidential candidate John McCain.

The two also share five children: 30-year-old Track, 28-year-old Bristol, 25-year-old Willow, 18-year-old Piper and 11-year-old Trig.

