‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska Claps Back at Trolls Slamming Her ‘S—ty Spray Tan’ in Latest Photo

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska shared a fun new photo on Instagram Thursday, showing herself in cozy leopard-print pajamas. However, fans were more interested in her hands, which noticeably looked a little different in tone from the rest of her skin. Houska laughed off the comments, begging fans to leave her “s— spray tan” alone.

“When you get home and get to change back into pajamas,” Houska wrote in the caption. She also tagged Laurie Belles, the company behind the onesie and the photographer.

Many of Houska’s fans were not interested in the pajamas though as they fixated on Houska’s tanned hands.

“Did you burn your hands,” one fan asked.

“You guys are jerks,” Houska wrote, adding laughing emojis. “LEAVE MY S— SPRAY TAN ALOOONE.”

“The spray tan on your hands,” one fan wrote, alongside a tired face emoji.

Houska responded to that comment with two more laughing emojis.

Fans thought Houska’s responses were hilarious, and some were surprised she even responded.

“Lmfao love your attitude I would’ve said the same thing,” one person wrote.

“They just have to have something to complain about because your face is so damn gorgeous!!!!” one fan wrote to Houska.

Houska has one of the less controversial lives of the Teen Mom stars. She and husband Cole DeBoer have been married since 2016 and are parents to Watson, 2, and Layne, 1. She is also mom to Aubree, 10, her daughter with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

During the Teen Mom 2 reunion show last month, Houska opened up about the anxiety she faces when the cameras are rolling.

“Whatever you see on TV and whatever you see when I show up somewhere, there’s so much more that has happened to get me even like… here,” Houska told Dr. Drew Pinksy.

“But it’s treatable, and it gets better,” Pinsky said.

“Yes!” Houska replied.

Houska has long been open about her anxiety and panic attacks and was once rushed to the hospital.

“It was so bad and so scary and whatever I thought a panic attack was, I must have been so wrong,” she recalled, adding that she thought she was “dying.”

“I literally thought I was having a stroke or something,” she said.

In November, Houska said on the Don’t Tell Mom podcast she has no immediate plans to leave Teen Mom 2 behind.

“I feel like we would eventually get… I don’t feel it now… but I’ve been through ups and downs, where I’m like ‘Can I keep doing this? Is this healthy for my mental state?’” Houska said at the time. “You go back and forth.”

