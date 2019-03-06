‘Teen Mom’ Couple Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Share First Photos of Newborn Daughter

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are giving Teen Mom OG fans a first glimpse at their newborn daughter with a series of adorable photos.

Tuesday, the MTV couple each shared a photo of baby Vaeda Luma, whom they welcomed on Feb. 21, giving fans their first look at the newest Teen Mom baby.

Under a black and white photo of himself kissing the swaddled newborn, Baltierra wrote, “Words can’t describe the joy I feel when looking into that tiny angelic little face. Daddy loves you Vaeda!”

Lowell, meanwhile, shared a photo of Vaeda snuggled up with the couple’s 4-year-old daughter Novalee, with both girls wearing matching pink and white outfits.

“The love I have for these girls is SO unbelievably HUGE!!” Lowell wrote. “I’m so blessed to be the mommy to them!!!”

She added the hashtags, “my girls,” “blessed,” and “sisters” to the post.

The day Vaeda was born, Baltierra shared a photo of the hospital board announcing the little one’s arrival, noting she was 6 lbs., 4 oz. and was 19 inches long, and arrived at 9:24 a.m. “She’s here, [and] I’m in love!” he captioned the post.

Since then, the couple has shared periodic updates with fans about the first days with their newly-expanded family, with Lowell calling breastfeeding the “best feeling in the world,” adding, “It’s such an amazing bonding experience. Love our little munchker butt.”

She also made sure to publicly thank her husband for caring for her in the difficult early postpartum days.

“Huge thank you to my wonderful husband [Tyler Baltierra],” she wrote on Instagram. “I appreciate you SO much you have been such a huge help and so understanding… I’m so blessed to have a supportive husband and amazing father to our girls… you mean so much to me.. thank you for all that you do.”

The couple announced in September that they were expecting another child after a devastating miscarriage the previous year, telling Us Weekly at the time, “The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited.”

“It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” she told the publication. “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Congratulations to the new parents!

Photo credit: Instagram/Tyler Baltierra