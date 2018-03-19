Watch: Tyler Baltierra and Daughter Nova Reunite With Catelynn in ‘Teen Mom’ Sneak Peek

Get your tissues ready, Teen Mom fans! Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG promises to be an emotional one, showing Catelynn Lowell reuniting with her family after spending time at a mental health treatment facility in Arizona.

In a sneak peek of Monday’s episode, Catelynn’s parents Dave and April, husband Tyler Baltierra and the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Nova are seen reuniting with her after she decided to get help due to suicidal thoughts she was having after experiencing a miscarriage.

While everyone couldn’t be happier to see Catelynn after her time away, Nova got a little distracted by the horses at the rehabilitation facility, telling her mom immediately upon seeing her that she wanted to go visit them.

“I figured you would,” Catelynn says, making her daughter give her a long-awaited kiss. “I knew, I told Ana that if you’d seen them, I wouldn’t exist.”

It’s clearly an emotional moment for the family, who said goodbye to Catelynn in November after she admitted she needed help with her mental health following a tragic miscarriage.

“Well today I thought of every way to kill myself… so I’m going to treatment,” Catelynn wrote to her more than 1 million followers on social media in November.

Since her initial message to fans, Lowell re-entered treatment two more times, but returned last month to her family.

In addition to Nova, Catelynn and Baltierra are also biological parents to 8-year-old Carly, whom they gave up for adoption on 16 and Pregnant. Baltierra revealed on Teen Mom OG that the loss of their third child brought up similarly painful emotions to what they went through with giving their child up for adoption.

“Carly’s a little different because we get to see her every year, but it’s a loss. I feel like you process it as a loss,” Baltierra shared. “I guess it’s something I didn’t really understand before.”

Catelynn also revealed that if it wasn’t for her family, she might not have made it through her miscarriage. “If they weren’t around, I probably would’ve offed myself. Seriously, I’m sure a lot of people can relate,” she said. “It’s like, I don’t want to live another day like this.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET MTV.