‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Lashes out at People Digging for Answers on Relationship With Tyler Baltierra

Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell seems frustrated with fans, critics and others asking questions about her relationship with longtime boyfriend Tyler Baltierra. The couple’s relationship has been up and down over the years, with many fans wondering if they’re still doing fine or if they are on the road to ruin as a pair. So many questions have been asked that Lowell decided to post on Instagram and lash out at those digging for any tidbit they can find.

“I’m sick of people talking about EVERYTHING I post and talk about and do. Its my page and I can do what I want,” Lowell wrote in the caption of a photo from the Teen Mom reunion. “And that being said… here’s the truth about Tyler and I. So you all have your answers.”

The caption pointed to a link in the reality star’s bio that led to a blog post outlining the history of her relationship with Baltierra. This includes information from the period before joining the MTV series, though it is all information that fans likely already know. It is still a clear sign that she is tired of prying eyes and questions speculating about her personal life.

Lowell turned off comments on the post, likely to avoid any angry comments and negativity drawn from the post itself. The same can’t be said for Twitter, where many weighed in on the comments with plenty of negative opinions and positive support.

Lowell has since deleted the post on both platforms and replaced it on Twitter with a link indicating the couple was having relationship trouble, though fans were quick to call it out as “clickbait.” The link itself led to an online quiz related to her makeup push.

Most of the reality star’s focus in recent weeks has been on her makeup classes in New York and a “big step personally” as she expands out to make herself more of a brand.

The couple’s relationship was one of the main focuses on the last season of Teen Mom OG, discussing the details of their trial separation and their interactions while spending time together. They also welcomed a baby in February, giving birth to daughter Vaeda Luna.

Despite the hiccups and speculation by fans and viewers of Teen Mom, the couple seems to be in good spirits. It would also seem that Lowell isn’t above using this fascination for her own gain.