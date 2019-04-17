‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Gets New Tattoo Dedicated to Daughter Vaeda

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has new ink in honor of 1-month-old daughter Vaeda Luma.

The MTV personality, 27, shared a Boomerang of herself getting tattooed on Instagram Monday, writing, “Vaeda’s turn” in the caption, thanking tattoo artist Lance Kellar for the work.

While a faint design could be made out on the reality star’s foot, it’s unclear what the final product will be. This won’t be Lowell’s first tattoo in honor of her three children with husband Tyler Baltierra. She also has the footprint and birth date of 9-year-old daughter Carly, whom the couple gave up for adoption at birth, tattooed on her left shoulder, while 4-year-old Novalee’s print is on her her left foot.

Baltierra also has ink honoring his daughters, including Carly’s hand print on his stomach and a Batman-inspired design for Nova on his arm.

The couple welcomed Vaeda in February, celebrating the birth of their rainbow baby after a devastating miscarriage the year prior.

“This baby is our rainbow after the storm,” she told Us Weekly soon after the birth. “We were using protection and everything. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

“She’s such a good baby – very chill and easy going… so far,” Lowell said of life with two little ones at home, adding that older sibling Nova “loves being a big sister and loves ‘her baby.’”

It was a pretty pleasant birth the third time around, she explained.

“We got everything in the car and woke Nova up at about 6:30 and headed for the hospital. It took us about 25 minutes to get there,” she said. “Once at the hospital, I was in labor for 2 and a half hours. I’m honestly blessed because I have very easy and fast labors! So every one of them have been very similar. The hardest part was almost not getting an epidural! I almost didn’t have a chance to get one and that freaked me out. The easiest was the pushing itself – only two times and she was out!”

We can’t wait to see the full artwork dedicated to the little girl!

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

