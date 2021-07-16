'Teen Mom' Star Celebrates Anniversary Saying Relationship Has 'Beat the Odds'

✖

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra had reason to celebrate on Thursday, as the Teen Mom OG couple celebrated their 15th anniversary as a couple. The two have been through numerous ups and downs, and almost all of them have played out in front of MTV cameras since their 16 & Pregnant episode. The two are parents to daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2. They are also the biological parents of daughter Carly 12, whom they gave up for adoption. They married in 2015.

Lowell, 29, shared a gallery of photos dating back to her teen years with Baltierra, 29, on Instagram. "Happy 15 years to the love of my life and my best friend," she began. "The things we have been through together is crazy. An unplanned pregnancy, an adoption journey, mental health struggles, multiple pregnancy losses, but also travel, loving memories, and becoming parents together… some of these things would have torn a couple APART! We have beat the odds, my love."

The MTV star went on to note that the daughters they share, the fact that they have one more on the way, and how they love each other is "something that blows my mind." She thanked Baltierra for "loving me like you do, choosing me on the daily, being an amazing father, and just being you!!!!" She is "blessed and honored" that they have been together for so long. "I truly believe in soulmates and that two souls can be drawn to each other for many reasons. Thanks for being mine," she wrote. "I love you so damn much and look forward to the rest of our lives sitting back and watching our grandchildren one day!!! Happy 15 years babe and here’s to many more!!!"

Baltierra marked the occasion by telling the story of how they officially started dating on July 15, 2006. He called it one of the "most important life-changing events" for him. They had been flirting "hardcore" with each other for months before they decided to start dating. "If I only knew what a beautifully reckless love journey I was embarking on at that moment, I would’ve kissed her a little longer, held her a little tighter & soaked in every little detail as I could," Baltierra wrote. "Because I believe it was that moment which projected my life towards my soul's destiny. Which was meant to be spent with the most amazing woman that I’ll never truly deserve. Happy 15 Year Anniversary babe… I love you more every day." He finished his caption by thanking Lowell for "continuing to bring my life endless joy."

In November 2020, Lowell suffered her second miscarriage, just days after she learned she was pregnant. "You know, this is now my second miscarriage," Lowell said in an April Teen Mom OG episode. "It's hard, period. I mean, anyone that's been through it knows how difficult and heartbreaking that it is. And it just sucks because we were really excited."

However, Lowell and Baltierra announced they are expecting their fourth child together in February. The news came after they revealed Lowell suffered a miscarriage in November 2020. In April, she shared an ultrasound photo, asking fans to "look at this little babe." She also included the hashtag "our last baby."