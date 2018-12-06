Pregnant ‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Blasts ‘Evil, Vile’ Fans on Social Media

Catelynn Lowell is done with all the haters on social media! The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram to clap back at the people criticizing her amid her third pregnancy.

Sharing a screenshot from Snapchat on Instagram, the MTV star wrote, “Some of [you] people disgust me! How can we treat other women with such hate & nasty words? Especially when they [are] carrying a child!!! No wonder I didn’t use social media [for] the longest time! At least I can go [to] sleep knowing I’m not an evil, vile person.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pregnant star continued on a more positive note in the caption, writing, “Why can’t we lift one another instead of feeling the need to be so rude and disgusting? Thank god my girls will be taught to speak kindly to other people and to stand up for themselves! THANK YOU to all my supporters you all rock!!!!!”

Lowell has been through a lot in the last year, beginning with a miscarriage that prompted suicidal thoughts that sent her to inpatient treatment in a mental health facility away from husband Tyler Baltierra and 3-year-old daughter Nova.

While she was gone, Baltierra was open about feeling abandoned, admitting that even when she got home that he was no longer happy in their marriage. It was then that the couple unexpectedly got pregnant with another baby, a little girl to be named Tezlee.

Having a baby definitely wasn’t going to fix their problems, however, and Baltierra recommended the couple take a month of living apart to figure out who they were separately before welcoming another baby into the home.

It was not an idea Lowell relished, telling her husband in a December episode of the reality show, “In that moment [he asked for the separation], it did trigger me; it did bring up wounds. It was scary; it was sad; it was hurtful. Things that I’ve been through, when when people separate and say they want to leave, it seriously feels like somebody died. It’s bringing up the old wounds from the miscarriage, and that’s traumatic.”

But Baltierra was adament.

“I’m trying to figure out how I can be supportive to Cate without being destructive to me,” he explained of his rationale.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: YouTube/The Dr. Oz Show