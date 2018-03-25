‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member Catelynn Lowell Returns Home From Rehab

Following a heartbreaking miscarriage which aired on Monday’s Teen Mom OG, Catelynn Lowell has returned home from her six-week stint in rehab.

The MTV cast member arrived back in Michigan on Monday night following her stay in a treatment facility for depression and suicidal thoughts.

“Finally home and it feels so good!” she wrote on Instagram to update fans on her condition.

Both she and husband Tyler Baltierra will be headed to New York over the weekend to tape the Teen Mom OG reunion. There was some hesitation about attending the event, but Lowell was cleared by her medical team to travel. The special’s host Dr. Drew Pinsky is expected to ask about the miscarriage, which is the event which brought on her initial decision to seek treatment.

Lowell originally entered rehab in November on a six-week treatment program for having suicidal thoughts.

“I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself,” Lowell said in an interview with US Weekly in November. “On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide … from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole. Thank God I have a support system and a husband and a daughter. Thank God I am self aware I’m seeking treatment and I will get better. Anyone feeling alone you are not alone! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason.”

Two and a half weeks after being released, the Teen Mom OG cast member announced she would be returning for another round of treatment.

“Well they say third times a charm… I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds,” she wrote on social media in January. “THANK YOU [Tyler Baltierra] I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine.”

She concluded her message with the hashtag, “keep talking mental health.”

Fans theorized that Lowell and Baltierra may have suffered a miscarriage, which led to her mental health struggles, after the show teased their pregnancy while the couple kept quiet about the news on social media. Because the show is filmed months in advance, the pair would have announced their pregnancy to fans long before it aired on MTV, but instead of a happy announcement, they shared news of their multiple stints in treatment facilities.

They confirmed the miscarriage on Monday’s episode after Lowell visited her doctor and told a producer she lost the baby.

“I feel like maybe it just wasn’t the right time. Thank God for kids and husbands,” she said. “If they weren’t around, I probably would have offed myself, seriously. I mean, I’m sure a lot of people can relate. Like, it’s like I don’t want to live another day like this, you know?”

While she initially seemed to be holding it together, Lowell broke down while speaking to her husband.

Baltierra also opened up to a producer about the moment he found out about his wife’s miscarriage, comparing it to giving up their first daughter Carly for adoption.

“We just sat in the bed and cried and just held each other. I mean, there’s nothing you can really do, so it felt very similar to Carly,” he explained. “I mean, Carly’s a little different, because we have to—we get to see her every year, but it’s a loss, and you feel it. Like, I feel like you process it as a loss. So I guess it’s something I didn’t really understand before.”

Lowell and Baltierra share 3-year-old daughter Novalee and are the biological parents to Carly, the baby they put up for adoption together while on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.