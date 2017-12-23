‘Teen Mom’ Cast Members’ Salaries Reportedly Revealed

The stars of MTV‘s Teen Mom franchise could live a life of luxury thanks to the paychecks they pick up from the network.

Farrah Abraham, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell reportedly earn $25,000 per episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source told Radar Online that MTV is also paying original baby daddies Ryan Edwards, Gary Shirley and Tyler Baltierra $25,000 an episode.

“It was all thanks to Amber,” the insider told Radar Online. “She made sure Gary made as much as she did when they were together.”

Radar also reports that Portwood’s former fiance, Matt Baier, also gets $5,000 to $1,000 per episode.

The 2016 season of Teen Mom OG had 13 episodes. Therefore, the main cast would have made $325,000. They also make $1,000 in bonuses for appearing in specials and after-shows, as well as earn money from the products they endorse on social media.

Adam Lind, Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska‘s ex boyfriend, said Houska made $250,000 for season six.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported last year that his claim was true, adding that the other main stars were paid around the same. Radar‘s source said Lind was making $200,000 per season before quitting.

Since starting out, the Teen Mom stars have seen their paychecks grow each year. Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported in April that all the Teen Mom 2 stars were paid $20,000 for the first season.

Back in 2012, Star Magazine reported that Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans was paid $75,000 per season at the time, with her mother making $65,000.