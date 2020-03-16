‘Teen Mom’ Star Briana DeJesus Asks Fans If They’d Judge Her for Dropping Kids off at Her Exes’ Houses for Rest of Spring Break

Teen Mom 2‘s Briana DeJesus is thinking about taking some serious time for herself, but asked her followers to weigh in before seriously considering dropping off her two daughters at their fathers’ houses for the remainder of spring break. The MTV personality took to Twitter to run the idea past her followers of taking 8-year-old Nova and 1-year-old Stella to the houses of their dads, Devoin Austin and Luis Hernandez.

Overwhelmingly, her followers were supportive of her taking some much-needed mommy time. “Nooo tf you have em 24/7 !! You need some time for yourself too!!” one person wrote, as another added, “Lmao Naa sis it’s time to live yo life!” A third added, “Naah their with u 80% of the time. Mom needs a break too.”

Would y’all judge me just as bad as I’d judge myself if i just took my kids and dropped them off at their dads for the rest of spring break??????? Lol — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) March 15, 2020

That ended up being “the push” DeJesus needed, as she tweeted at her followers to tell her baby daddies, “come pick up their kids til school starts again.”

Like knock knock here u fucking goooooo — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) March 15, 2020

It doesn’t seem that DeJesus ultimately decided to go through with it, sharing a photo with Stella and Nova at the beach the same day with the caption, “Beach vibes with my day ones!”

It’s been a difficult couple of weeks for the reality star, who underwent a breast and booty reduction, as well as liposuction in her arms, last month.

“My arms are still pretty swollen, so I’m waiting for them to go down,” she wrote of the results on social media. “I’m extremely happy with everything … Still bruised, but my butt is so tiny.”

Having smaller breasts is a better fit as well. “These are my new boobs,” DeJesus continued. “They are extremely small, but they fit me. I love them. I’m never going big ever again.”

Photo credit: MTV