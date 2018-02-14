MTV Announces 2 New ‘Teen Mom’ Specials

Teen Mom fans are about to get an up close and personal with Gary Shirley and Javi Marroquin.

The MTV cast members, who usually play second fiddle to the women they share children with, Amber Portwood and Kailyn Lowry, are each going to star in their own Teen Mom OG/Teen Mom 2 specials, Being Gary and Being Javi.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Being Javi is scheduled to air on MTV at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 13, while Being Gary is scheduled for the same time a week later.

They aren’t the first Teen Mom significant others to get their own spin-off special, with Farrah Abraham’s ex Simon Saran’s Being Simon airing in October.

Marroquin’s special description from MTV reads as such: “Javi balances being a single dad half the time and deciding if he should start dating again; the possibility of future deployment leads him to throw himself into a CrossFit competition while trying to build a happy life.”

It will also surely touch upon the reality TV dad’s on-again-off-again relationship with his Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus. The couple officially broke things off in January after dating since October, but Marroquin did fly down to Miami, Florida to help his ex recover from her latest round of plastic surgery.

Almost as soon as DeJesus’ anesthesia wore off, however, the father of her child, Devoin Austin, came on the scene, and Marroquin ended up apologizing to ex-wife Lowry for causing “drama” and heading down there in the first place.

Shirley’s special doesn’t have a description from MTV yet, but it’s a good guess to imagine it will focus on his life raising two daughters and dealing with Portwood’s pregnancy announcement with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

The two exes have been pretty amicable while raising 9-year-old daughter Leah, but did get in a public Twitter spat just the other month.

Shirley kicked off the social media feud when he retweeted someone who called his ex a “disgrace to all moms out there.”

Hurt by her ex’s endorsement of the cruel remark, Portwood clapped back quickly.

“Make sure to watch Gary and Kristina tonight talking s— about me! It must be hard making money off of me! Being such a bad mom and all,” she wrote. “Where would they be? Wait… in a one bedroom shack in the ghetto of Anderson where he was before I got out and the show came back on!! Ignorant!”

Photo credit: MTV