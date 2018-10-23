‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Slams Fans for Creating ‘Rift’ in Relationship With Kristina Shirley

Amber Portwood isn’t letting fan opinions derail her relationship with Kristina Shirley.

The Teen Mom OG star took to Twitter to slam fans who accused her on social media after Monday’s episode of purposefully excluding ex Gary Shirley’s wife Kristina during the mixed families’ vacation.

Portwood and her boyfriend Andrew Glennon looked to be having a great time taking her 9-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shares with Gary, on a boat ride parasailing, but many fans thought it was unfair that the Shirleys were left out of the bonding time initially painted to be a mani/pedi session while watching Glennon and Portwood’s infant son.

Regardless of how editing made it seem, however, both women appear to agree that no hurt feelings were involved in the day.

“I never get to see my daughter barely and now that I am you guys have the audacity to complain about me wanting to do something like parasailing with her?” Portwood tweeted at the haters Tuesday, tagging Kristina. “It’s something she can remember and cherish and you all are turning it into a [pity] party when no one even cared!”

She added, “It’s you guys and the network who tries to put this rift between me and [Kristina] and sorry but it’s not going to work this time.”

Kristina herself didn’t respond to the comments on social media, but did retweet two fans who appear to have captured her feelings about the vacation.

“I think the editing made it look like there was more of an ‘issue’ than there was. Kristina may have been hurt, but I am sure she understood why you changed plans,” the user wrote. “You had limited time with your daughter, so it was a good choice to do something together.”

Another retweeted comment read, “You guys are co parenting so well! I’m so happy you guys got to have one big happy family vacation!”

Case closed! No drama to be had here.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

