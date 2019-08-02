‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Reveals Who Makes Her ‘Smile’ When She Doesn’t ‘Think It’s Possible’ After Arrest

Amber Portwood is soaking up some puppy love as she holds it together amid her latest legal drama. As the Teen Mom OG star awaits pending domestic violence charges against Andrew Glennon, the father of her 1-year-old son James, she shared a video of her dog on Instagram with a telling caption.

“Big sweetheart,” she captioned the video. “Ugh you make me smile when I don’t think it’s possible late at night…”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Portwood has remained largely silent since her arrest last month, prompted by her allegedly threatening Glennon with a machete while he was holding their son. As Portwood awaits her court hearing, Glennon has filed for full custody of their son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Aug 1, 2019 at 10:07pm PDT

“I need to do what’s right for James and I need to take the right steps for myself,” he told The Daily Mail Monday of his motive for the filing. “The future’s unknown. All I know is what I need to do, like, right now, and that is to provide James with a safe, secure happy environment.”

The incident, which remains largely under wraps, shocked Glennon.

“If you could imagine having your whole world and everything that you love flipped upside down in a heartbeat, that’s it,” he told the outlet. “There’s gonna be a lot of healing that needs to be done and repairing between James and I.”

As for Portwood’s cryptic message about someone being “unfaithful,” Glennon denies he was the subject.

“My name was never mentioned in the post that she released,” he said. “I guess it was just rough timing.”

“People are just going to slap it on me,” he added. “It’s a bashing of my character, and what hurts, I guess, is the fact that she hasn’t come out and made a statement to say, ‘You know, I wasn’t talking about Andrew, I was talking about somebody else.’”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty / Steve Granitz