Amber Portwood’s Baby Bump Makes Its Instagram Debut

Amber Portwood is showing off her changing body and celebrating her new “little family.”

Teen Mom OG cast member shared her first full-body photo on Instagram Thursday since announcing her pregnancy in November. In the shot, the mom-to-be posed in Indianapolis, Indiana, with boyfriend Andrew Glennon and her 9-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shared with ex Gary Shirley.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Love my little family🤗💖🤰 A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jan 31, 2018 at 6:01pm PST

Fans freaked out over the first look at Portwood’s baby bump and the sweet family portrait, sharing their love and congratulations in the comments.

“So happy for you!!! You guys are adorbs!!!” an excited fans wrote. Another added, “I am beyond the moon happy for you and your family. I wish you positive energy and protection.”

“Aw wow you look amazing pregnant,” another follower praised.

Portwood, who is reportedly due in May, recently revealed her baby boy’s name in a low-key way, spilling the news in a message to her brother on Twitter.

“[Amber], I finally completed your gift. However, I’m not going to show it to you so you’ll see it tomorrow,” her brother wrote alongside a spoiler-free tease of the present. “I will send you this though.”

“Awe Bubby I can’t wait!! I’m sure little James will love it,” she wrote.

Portwood’s pregnancy came as a surprise to Teen Mom fans after she said on camera in 2016 she likely could not have any more children, due to her medication for bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

“I just found out that I got re-diagnosed with borderline personality and bipolar disorder, and I’ve been taking three different medications that now I’m going to have to take for the rest of my life,” the 27-year-old said at the time, while she was dating ex Matt Baier. “I can’t get pregnant on this medication. I can get pregnant, but it would mess up the fetus.”

But after Portwood and Baier split, she decided to take herself off the pills to see if she could thrive without the daily medication. Three months after meeting Glennon on the set of Marriage Boot Camp, she and the cinematographer discovered they were pregnant.

When the reality TV personality first found out she and Glennon were expecting a child together, she admitted she was “a little scared” in an interview with Us Weekly.

“I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes,” she said. After the first shock of hearing the news, she told Glennon and “it was nothing but happy thoughts” and added that they are “both very happy.”