‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Accuses Ex Matt Baier of Being ‘High’ in Vulgar Clip

Friday’s new episode of Marriage Bootcamp: Family Edition showed Amber Portwood completely enraged at her ex-fiance, Matt Baier, who she believed was high on camera.

In the sneak peek for the episode, Portwood stormed out to meet Baier in the driveway as he sat in the passenger seat of a car, preparing to leave.

“Why are you leaving on lie detector test day?” the Teen Mom OG star asked him repeatedly.

“It has nothing to do with that,” Baier said calmly.

“Oh yeah? You look pretty f—ing high right now,” Portwood responded.

Baier explained that he was leaving so that Portwood could focus on her issues with her mother, Tonya Portwood, who was also participating in the reality show. However, she didn’t let him off the hook, repeatedly accusing him of avoiding the lie detector test on purpose.

“Listen, you’re high as f— right now. I can see it in your eyes. You’re leaving on lie detector test day because you know you wouldn’t f—ing pass. So get the f— out. Bye,” Portwood said, walking back inside.

Baier didn’t follow his ex inside, though as he rolled the window up he said quietly: “I love that woman.”

“had a chance to show me a different side of him here and he decided to be M.I.A.,” Portwood said later in her confessional. “It looked like he popped a couple pills,” she added.

Portwood has talked about her ex-fiance’s drug abuse in the past. Last month, she gave an interview with PEOPLE, where she said that the biggest obstacle in her relationship with Baier was that she “was very naïve to what he was doing.”

“I was kind of blinded because I thought we were in love, I guess. When you want something so bad and you think that you have it, you kind of try to hold onto it even through the bad things that happen,” she said. “I learned very quickly you can’t change a person, especially somebody who’s a lot older than you and they’re already set in their ways.”

“When you watch Marriage Boot Camp you literally see me ungluing at the seams,” Portwood continued. “It is absolutely horrific. I haven’t acted that way in years. If you watch that show, you’re going to see once again a very unhappy person, a very angry and dramatic person that just cannot deal with a certain situation at the time.”