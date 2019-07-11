‘Teen Mom’: Amber Portwood’s Brother Shawn Comes to Her Defense Amid Domestic Battery Arrest

Amber Portwood’s brother, Shawn Portwood, is breaking his silence on his sister’s recent arrest, alleging that details of the incident are being fabricated. According to reports, Portwood was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after she “wielded” a machete and swung it at her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, whom she shares 1-year-old son James with.

“Stay tuned for the surprise ending. Everything’s not always all it’s cracked up to be,” he wrote on Twitter on July 9.

“Regardless of whatever the court documents may or may not say there was a lot of fabrication done,” he alleged when responding to a fan. “And there’s plenty of evidence to prove otherwise which I know about and will come out.”

Portwood was taken into police custody on Friday, July 5, after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend during a “disagreement.” Mutliple reports claim that the disagreement escalated to the point where Portwood grabbed a machete and swung the bladed side at Glennon, missing. She later hit him with a shoe while he was holding their son. It is unclear if Glennon was holding James when Portwood charged with the machete.

During the incident, Glennon apparently texted emergency services stating that their life and their son’s life is in danger,” and the Teen Mom OG star was taken into police custody. She has since been charged with three felonies: domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

In his tweets, Shawn went on to address his sister’s mental health struggles. The Teen Mom OG star has been open about her struggles and revealed in 2017 that she had been re-diagnosed with borderline personality and bipolar disorder.

“She does have some mental issues and I’m not defending her mental issues and attitude I’m defending the fact that she didn’t do everything that they said she did. Evidence will come out to prove otherwise.”

He also slammed people for jumping to conclusions based solely on his sister’s past. Portwood pleaded guilty to two felony domestic battery counts in 2011 following an incident with her ex Gary Shirley and she later served a 17-month prison sentence after violating her probation in a drug possession case.

“I am being honest. And because of her past you all immediately jump to the first thing that sounds like something she could possibly do because it fits your Narrative of who she is. I’m not saying she’s perfect but I know what she did and what she did not do. And it’s not fair.”

Portwood was released from prison on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on a cash bond of $2,000. According to Indiana laws, a guilty verdict for her could result in a prison stay for up to 2 1/2 years.