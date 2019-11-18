‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Announces Social Media Break Due to ‘Negativity’

Amber Portwood is taking time away from social media in order to “move forward in a positive life” after taking a plea deal in her domestic violence case against ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon. The Teen Mom OG star announced she would being “hand[ing] over” her Instagram to someone else Sunday after sharing a photo of daughter Leah’s 11th birthday celebration.

“Last photo with me and this beautiful little lady yesterday,” Portwood wrote. “I’m going to hand over my Instagram so I won’t have to worry about negativity and to move forward in a positive light. You can still contact me though. I will get certain messages.”

Earlier in the weekend, Portwood hinted that she was ready to move on from the legal drama that kicked off in July, when she allegedly attacked Glennon with a machete while he was holding their 1-year-old son James. Last month, she took a plea deal that reduced her conviction to one felony charge for the incident, which will be reduced to a misdemeanor if she behaves during her one-year probation.

Friday, she shared a quote from author Cici B: “This is the part of my life where I silently remove myself from anyone who hurts me more than they love me, drains more more than they replenish me, brings me more stress than they do peace , and tries to stunt my growth rather than clap for it. I think that I’ve done more than enough talking and trying to make things work with certain people…I’m done.”

Hinting at leaving social media behind, she wrote in the caption, “I have to be done with this for myself to evolve and move forward.”

“This is not worth me or my family’s stress,” she continued. “We are moving on while I am getting the help I need to better myself and live a healthy life. In the end it is all irrelevant because we are all human and make mistakes. Own up to them and try to become the person you want to be truly. Sending love to all the beautiful souls trying for a better life.”

