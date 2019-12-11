‘Teen Mom’ Alum Jenelle Evans’ Christmas Photo Sparks Rumors of David Eason’s Return

Teen Mom 2 fans are speculating Jenelle Evans is either back with David Eason or involved with a new man after the former MTV personality may have accidentally spilled the beans with a Christmas photo of 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Sharing a photo to social media of the toddler playing with a shining tree ornament, Evans’ eagle-eyed followers quickly noticed that there appeared to be two people in the reflection of the gold ball — Evans and what appears to be a tall man standing in the doorway.

Fans were quick to call her out, with some even speculating it could be Eason, and that their October split had come to a resolution.

Who’s the guy in the doorway? It’s reflected in the bauble.. — KerryC (@KerryC55688872) December 7, 2019

If you zoom in on the ornament there are 2 people in the room besides Ensley. One is obviously Jenelle taking the picture. The other in the doorway looks like a man…. — CJ Hannah (@CDZNUTS30) December 10, 2019

I see the reflection now. pic.twitter.com/l2tcmeum1U — Nelle911 justice for Nuggett (@Nelle529) December 8, 2019

Hey y’all, lay off. Whether it’s a man, family member or blob… Get over it and let her enjoy shit. Jesus. — I Hate Everything (@IHateItAll70) December 11, 2019

Skeptical Teen Mom 2 fans have theorized Evans leaving Eason in October was part of a ploy to get her job on MTV back after she was fired for sticking by his side amid the scandal that sparked when he admitted to shooting and killing their dog in May.

“Not buying the Eason breakup. They’re acting and giving it a shot to see if JE could possibly get her TM gig back,” one Twitter user wrote after she announced she had left him. “He’s acting far too calm & we’ve seen their fights. It seems rehearsed and I don’t believe she’d risk leaving Ensley in that situation.”

“She only did it to secure her job with MTV,” another wrote at the time. “Her kids were scared of David and she sat on her hands. He beat and shot her dog and she defended him in public. She gets no praises from me.”

It’s unclear who the other person in the reflection is, but Evans’ split from Eason does appear to be pretty serious, with the former reality personality securing restraining orders against her estranged husband after his alleged threats of violence.

