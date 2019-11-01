‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Weighs in on Jenelle Evans’ Split From David Eason: ‘I’m Proud of Her’

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham commented on Jenelle Evans‘ break-up with husband David Eason. Abraham said she is “proud” of the former Teen Mom 2 star and wishes her the best. Evans and Eason were married for two years and survived countless controversies, but Evans announced on Instagram that she “moved away” from Eason.

“I congratulated Jenelle on this big step,” Abraham told HollywoodLife Thursday. “I know it’s not easy, but I’m proud of her for being a strong mom for herself and children. I wish her all the best.”

On Thursday, Eason shared a long statement on Instagram, announcing that she has “filed papers” to divorce Eason. The couple are parents to 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Evans has two other children, Kaiser, 5, from her relationship with Nathan Griffith, and Jace, 10, with Andrew Lewis. Eason also has a daughter, Maryssa, 12, from a previous relationship.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” Evans wrote on Instagram. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Eason and Evans split six months after Eason shot and killed the family dog Nugget. The May incident led to Eason and Evans temporarily losing custody of their children before previous custody agreements were reinstated in July. MTV also stopped filming Evans. The network stopped filming Eason in February 2018 after he tweeted homophobic remarks.

Since MTV fired her, Evans continued to leave the door open to return to Teen Mom 2.

“My relationship with MTV right now — we just left it on a civil note. And, you know, apparently I’m still in an open contract, I hear,” she recently told PEOPLE. “I hear that, you know, I’m not fired. So, I mean, I’m confused, because I only talk to one of my old producers, but no one else will speak to me, so I don’t know. Things have been very hush-hush.”

Abraham left Teen Mom OG for good last year after a dispute with MTV over her adult entertainment career. She has made several comments on Evans’ situation and has said the two are in communication.

Photo credit: Getty Images