‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra Owe More Than $800K in Tax Debt to the IRS

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are in significant debt to the Internal Revenue Service, owing more than $800,000 in taxes to the government, according to legal documents obtained by E! News. The Teen Mom OG couple was hit with a federal tax lien on Nov. 19 for $535,010 in regards to the 2016 and 2017 tax seasons and the next month had another $321,789 lien leveled against them for the 2018 year — bringing them to a total of $856,799 in unpaid taxes.

The couple has not commented publicly on the debt yet, but is no stranger to scandal. Earlier this month, Lowell shot down rumors that Baltierra was cheating on her in an interview with Us Weekly. “Tyler and I are together all day every day! For people to think that he cheats is ridiculous and you obviously don’t know his character because he would never be able to cheat and not tell me. It would drive him insane,” the reality personality said at the time. “Obviously this isn’t the first time cheating rumors have popped up but now it’s gone to the level of being with his Instagram followers? Please!”

“I honestly think that people just have a hard time believing in our relationship,” Lowell speculated of the rumors, saying of the online critics, “I feel like they need to try and stir up drama in some ways. Doesn’t anyone think that if this was really happening there would be someone running to the tabloids with proof and would’ve been outed by now? …We’re happy and these trolls with no lives sitting behind computer screens and phone screens have nothing better to do than try to stir the pot. Keep stirring, though, because this pot is very strong and won’t collapse.”

Having been together 14 years, Lowell and Baltierra even renewed their vows in Hawaii at the start of the ongoing Teen Mom OG season. “I actually planned the vow renewal so Tyler had no clue. It was just him and I — and a TV crew. It was very small and intimate,” Lowell told Us Weekly in February. “I decided to do it because of the year we had prior. It was like a new beginning and recommitting. We are stronger now. Whenever you go through things as a couple and come out on the other side, you are always stronger!”