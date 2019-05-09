‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Has Words for David Eason After Dog Killing

Farrah Abraham is speaking out against former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, after he admitted to killing the family’s French Bulldog.

In a statement to HollywoodLife, the former Teen Mom OG star said of Nugget’s death, “Killing a dog that did not have any child bleed or die, he should be facing jail time. That is animal abuse and [David] is mentally unstable.”

Eason defended his decision to shoot and kill the pup last week claiming it had nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley, sharing a photo on Instagram of a red mark on the little girl that didn’t appear to have broken the skin.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he wrote. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge whether or not an animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

After outcry from Teen Mom viewers and a loss of major advertisers like Chipotle and Dove Chocolate, MTV announced Tuesday that Evans would no longer be appearing on the show.

In a statement to Us Weekly, the network revealed, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

When asked by HollywoodLife if she would consider taking Evans’ place on Teen Mom 2, Abraham, who left Teen Mom OG in March 2018, turned down the hypothetical offer.

“I would never work on Teen Mom 2 – I’m an OG,” Abraham said, adding of the series’ direction, “The Teen Mom executives need to revert to the original line up and authentic stories, [rather] than the havoc it has caused. I’m happy I left when I did.”

Photo credit: Getty / Marc Piasecki