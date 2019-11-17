‘Teen Mom’ Alum Bristol Palin Went Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Janson Moore

It has been a whirlwind year for former Teen Mom cast member Bristol Palin. Not only did she leave her role on the MTV series, re-opening the void left by controversial star Farrah Abraham, she’s also finally moved on from ex Dakota Meyer.

Palin posted a shot alongside her new boyfriend Janson Moore. The former Texas A&M quarterback became Instagram official with Palin on Saturday after attending the Aggie’s game. Palin captioned the photo with a pair of heart eyes emojis, also tagging his personal Instagram page in the process.

Moore also shared the photo to his own page, adding in what appears to be a reference to a Bible passage from James 1:17.

“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning,” the passage reportedly reads. Could it be a reference to Palin as a “perfect gift from above?” It certainly reads that way.

It also read that way for some fans of Palin, who commented about the new relationship and his caption.

“He called you a good and perfect gift from God. I am not Christian but I respect a man who sees value in a good woman,” one fan wrote according to InTouch Weekly.

“He’s cute! Y’all look so good together,” another added.

“Tell us more? He’s cute and has a awesome complexion!” a third wrote.

Other fans did chime in with some ribbing and jokes to troll Palin about her romantic past, referring to Janson as the “new baby daddy.” But according to InTouch, he isn’t without his own complicated past relationships, including almost walking down the aisle with another woman just last year.

The former college athlete lives in Austin and works as a medical sales representative according to InTouch. The outlet also adds that he and Palin both share a love and passion for religion.

Palin’s new relationship is a surprise to many according to InTouch due to her firm decision not to date again following her divorce. It would seem that she’s changed her mind at this point, leaving some to ask if she’ll also reconsider her stance on more kids.

The former reality star is currently mom to 10-year-old son Tripp with ex-fiance Levi Johnston, and a pair of daughters, Sailor, 3, and Atlee, 2, with Meyer.

When asked about the prospect of more kids in an Instagram Live Q&A in April, Palin seemed to put her foot down.

“It would take a lot, let’s just say that,” Palin told the fan.