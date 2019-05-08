‘Teen Mom 2’: Who Should Replace Jenelle Evans?

Jenelle Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 this week after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed Evans’ dog, Nugget, last week, with MTV announcing the news in a statement on Tuesday.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the statement read, via PEOPLE. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

According to The Ashley, MTV has already found a replacement for Evans, with the publication reporting that Jade Cline from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will be filling the vacant spot.

“The network plans to move Jade from Young and Pregnant and she will be the fifth girl on Teen Mom 2,” a source said. “Jade has been filming for Teen Mom 2 and the other Young and Pregnant girls aren’t currently filming.”

“The other girls’ crews have known for several weeks, even the ones who are not on the Jade shoots because everyone talks and some work on multiple girls’ shoots,” the insider added.

MTV reportedly began filming with Cline “just in case,” as producers were unsure of the situation with Evans.

“The other [Teen Mom 2] girls started filming around when Jade did,” the source said. “They figured if Jenelle wasn’t let go, they could move the Jade footage over and use it on Young and Pregnant.”

Eason was fired from the Teen Mom 2 last year after allegedly posting homophobic tweets. After he reportedly killed Nugget after the dog snapped at the couple’s young daughter Ensley, the show received a huge amount of backlash, as did Evans for staying with her husband.

Evans and Eason won’t be away from reality TV for long, as TMZ reports that the couple has been tapped to appear on Marriage Boot Camp. Sources say the show has been after Evans and Eason for years but was always refused by MTV, but now that MTV has fired the pair, they are reportedly “both game” to appear on the We TV show.

In the meantime, Evans is reportedly keeping her focus on her kids.

“Jenelle is focusing on her family and moving forward,” Evans’ management and representative team told PEOPLE in a statement. “She is very grateful and appreciative of the opportunity MTV have given her and her family for the last 10 years. It is sad to part ways in this matter but this isn’t the end of Jenelle Evans or her family.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gregg DeGuire