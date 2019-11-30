‘Teen Mom 2’: Where to Follow Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry and Other Stars on Instagram and Twitter

Teen Mom 2 stars are like almost every other reality television star. They all use Instagram and Twitter as a way to interact with fans and keep them up to date beyond the edited versions of their lives fans see on television. Following them all on social media is almost like seeing the behind the scenes extras on movies, and thousands of fans follow the accounts to get access to learn more about the lives of Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry and the rest of the Teen Mom 2 stars.

The series launched in January 2011, with Evans, Lowry, Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer as stars. In 2017, Briana DeJesus, who appeared on the short-lived Teen Mom 3, joined the series. In May 2019, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline joined.

Also in May 2019, Evans was fired after she and husband David Eason temporarily lost custody of their children. Eason shot and killed their family dog Nugget, and Evans filed for divorce six months later. Evans and Eason are now in a custody battle, and there are rumors MTV might invite Evans back to the series.

Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans’ Instagram handle is @j_evans1219. She has not shared a permanent post since Oct. 31, when she shared a statement about her divorce from Eason. She has posted temporary photos to her Instagram Story though.

Evans is more active on Twitter, where she can be found at @PBandJenelley_1.

Briana DeJesus

Briana DeJesus, who lives in Orlando, uses the Twitter handle @xobrianadej. She can be found on Instagram at @_brianadejesus. DeJesus is active on both social networks, giving fans a look into her life with daughters Nova Star, 8, and Stella Star, 2.

Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry provides fans with a look at her travels with her three sons on Twitter at @KailLowry. Lowry also uses @kaillowry on Instagram.

Fans can also hear from Lowry on her podcast Coffee Convos, which co-stars former Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley. New episodes are published on Thursdays.

Chelsea Houska

Chelsea Houska DeBoer provides a look at her life with husband Cole DeBoer on Instagram at @chelseahouska. Houska can also be found on Twitter at @ChelseaHouska.

DeBoer also has a public Instagram account at @coledeboer.

Leah Messer

Leah Messer’s Instagram page can be found at @leahdawn92mtv. Her Twitter account is @TM2LeahDawn. Messer mostly uses her Twitter account to retweet Teen Mom 2 videos, but she does share occasional photos of her family.

Messer’s Instagram profile photo is a picture of her book, Hope, Grace & Faith, which will be released in May 2020.

Jade Cline

Jade Cline, the newest member of the Teen Mom 2 family, can be found on Instagram at @jadecline_. Cline’s Twitter handle is @jade_desere, but her Twitter page is mostly filled with links to articles on the Teen Mom stars.

Cline also has an Isntagram page dedicated to her business as a hair stylist, @hairslayedbyjade__.

David Eason

David Eason has not been on Teen Mom 2 since he was fired last year for transphobic and homophobic tweets. Fans interested in the exploits of Evans’ estranged husband can still find him on social media. He often switches his main Instagram account, @easondavid88, from private to public. He also has an account for his metalwork business, @blackrivermetalandwood.