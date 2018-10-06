‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Son Had to Receive Stitches After Facial Injury

Kailyn Lowry’s son Isaac suffered an unfortunate injury this week, but his classmates apparently cheered him up.

The Teen Mom 2 star revealed Isaac’s mishap on Twitter Saturday morning, saying an accident left him with a busted lip. The 8-year-old boy, who Lowry mothered with Jo Rivera, apparently had to get stitches for the injury, and his classmates sent him well wishes as he recovered.

“So Isaac busted his lip at school the other day and had to get stitches,” Lowry wrote. “His teacher sent me all the cards the kids made for him. It was the cutest thing.”

Teen Mom 2 fans also passed on their own well wishes to Isaac in the replies of the tweet.

“Hope he feels better soon,” one fan wrote. “He’s a great kid.”

Another fan added, “Feel better little dude!”

Isaac is Lowry’s middle child. She is also the mother to Lincoln Marroquin, whose father is Javi Marroquin, and Lux Lowry, whose father is Chris Lopez.

As for if she wants to have more children, Lowry recently expressed mixed thoughts on the subject. She said she feels grateful for what she has, but had previously envisioned having another child with Lopez.

“Before I got pregnant with Lux and had multiple miscarriages, my doctor told me I should be thankful that I have two healthy boys and what’s meant to be will be,” Lowry told Us Weekly. “Kind of have that perspective now. In my book [A Letter of Love], I said that Lux will probably be my last child. I would definitely have more, but I also know that my life isn’t really set up for another right now. Ideally I would have liked Chris to be the father of my next child.”

Lowry has previously written about how much her relationship to Lopez meant to her on her personal blog. While her previous breakups hurt her when thinking of the children’s lives, the split from Lopez also hurt her on a personal and emotional level.

“I believe Lux’s dad was my first true love…I know, weird, when I had two kids with two other people,” Lowry wrote. “Breaking up with Isaac and Lincoln’s dads was upsetting because I felt like my kids lost the family aspect that I craved so badly for them. But this was different.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently between seasons, but its sister show, Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.