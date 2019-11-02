‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Freaks and Quits Twitter After Glitch Nearly Halves Her Follower Count

Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry is in a bit of a social media crisis at the moment. The MTV personality woke up to almost half the amount of Twitter followers as she did the night before. For a reality star of Lowry’s prominence, that was more than half-a-million followers gone in a matter of hours. She had no idea what was happening and took to Twitter to vent her frustrations and wonder if she had done something to anger the social media platform.

I went from 1.4M followers to 912k over night. Y’all really don’t fuck w me anymore, huh? — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) November 2, 2019

“[What the f—] [Twitter]. 600k followers over night and still losing. What is happening?” she wrote. “Wow I’m sad! I’m sorry guys…. I f— ed up somewhere evidently.”

Some assumed the purge happened due to Twitter purging loads of fake accounts. However, Lowry countered the accusation that she had loads of fake followers by saying she had already been in communication with personal acquaintances whose Twitter accounts randomly unfollowed her without them asking.

“If you look at my mentions it’s all people that were following me, and Twitter unfollowed me for them without them knowing. Even people I know texted me,” she wrote. “People who actively follow me and people I know texted me bc twitter unfollowed them from me.”

Followers backed this claim up by saying they, too, had to re-follow the mother-of-three.

“Something wrong with Twitter, I was following you 30 min ago, then Bam I wasn’t,” one follower wrote. “S— is weird.”

A second attested, “I don’t understand how [Kail Lowry] can loose that many followers overnight. Makes absolutely no sense. I had to refollow her this morning!”

A third wrote, “I was following you then all the sudden I saw this, and it said I wasn’t.”

Lowry soon grew more frustrated and seemingly quit the platform in a series of angry tweets.

It’s been nice knowing yall! But @twitter losing half my followers isn’t ok so I’m out @TwitterSupport — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) November 2, 2019

“Literally almost half my followers gone,” she wrote. “Mercury retrograde is f—i’n [with] me [and] I’m not laughing.

She added, “And now I’m at 819k. I give up with Twitter. 1.4 (million) to this in a day.”

Twitter has not publicly responded to Lowry’s request to fix the issue as of press time.