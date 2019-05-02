‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Reportedly ‘Too Scared’ to Leave David Eason After He Killed Her Dog

Jenelle Evans may be considering divorce after husband David Eason killed her beloved dog, but sources say the reality star might be too scared to leave.

The Teen Mom 2 revealed in an interview following Eason shooting and killing her French bulldog, Nugget, that she is not on speaking terms with her husband, though separation is not official just yet. Eason admitted he shot and killed Nugget because the dog “snapped” at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jenelle is definitely considering divorcing David after he killed her dog,” a source told Radar Online. “This could be the end for them because she is so upset about what happened and the cruelty of him killing her dog.”

Despite the traumatic event, another source told the publication that Evans is already back home, but keeping it on the down low so as to not create further controversy.

“She’s not divorcing him,” the insider told the publication. “She is back with him. She doesn’t want people to know obviously, but she is back home with him.”

A third insider went further with their claims, saying the Teen Mom 2 star hesitated to separate from her husband because she is terrified after he killed her dog.

“Jenelle has been afraid to file for divorce before now,” the insider told the outlet, adding that Eason has previously threatened her if she brings up the possibility of leaving him.

“She wants to leave but so far she can’t. She doesn’t have the strength or the confidence. And she’s scared,” they added. “He threatens her with BS… Like he tries to get her to stay… and then when he doesn’t get his way he throws a fit and threatens her.”

Shortly after news of Eason’s brutal dog slaying, Evans revealed she was “distraught” to Us Weekly.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” the reality star admitted. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

“David and I are not on talking terms,” she continued. “I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”

“[I] would like for everyone to just give me my own time right now to figure things out and clear my head,” she ended in her statement to press.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.