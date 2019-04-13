‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Hospitalized With Undisclosed Medical Procedure

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is facing yet another health issue. The 27-year-old reality star has reportedly been hospitalized once again for an undisclosed medical procedure according to InTouch Weekly.

Husband David Eason shared a shot of his wife on Instagram sitting in a wheelchair following the unnamed procedure. The shot seemed to be outside of a hospital or some sort of medical clinic, but also seemed to help put any serious concerns to rest. According to InTouch, the couple likely spent the night in the hospital with a quick release the following morning when the unknown procedure was finished.

Despite just having gone through the procedure, Evans was all smiles and posed with a surfboard she received as a gift.

“Got my babe a get well soon gift to encourage her to get back on her feet!” Eason captioned the photo. “It sucks you had to go through this but at least we got some answers and you should be all better in no time! I love you so much!”

Evans also didn’t take too long in sharing her own post on social media, fueling health rumors according to InTouch and at least putting any serious assumptions to rest. It also gave her a chance to pose with her son, Kaiser, while at the park.

“Greatest helper ever,” Evans wrote on Instagram. “No place I rather be.” She then added a heart emoji and a small boy emoji to represent her 4-year-old.

InTouch notes that fans flooded the comments on both of the reality star’s accounts on Instagram, mostly with concern for Evans’ health.

“I hope you feel better and back on [your] feet soon you got kids to run after [laugh out loud] and they will keep you on [your] feet [laugh out loud] feel better,” one concerned fan posted on the photo.

Another comment shared some joy that the reality star and her husband finally found some answers to her ongoing health issues.

“Not knowing what’s going on with your body makes you feel like you are crazy,” the commenter posted. “Sending prayers.”

Speculation surrounding Evans’ health has spread around the internet according to InTouch. The outlet points to an alleged Facebook status update as an indicator for what the reality start might have undergone at the hospital.

“And just like that her tubes were tied and she didn’t want anymore babies…” the alleged post by Eason read on Facebook. The reality star has not commented or confirmed her health decisions publicly, but many fans have attempted to connect the dots.

Evans is currently a mother of three, sharing a 9-year-old son, Jace, with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, 4-year-old Kaiser with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith, and a 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, with her current husband, David.

InTouch adds that David Eason is also the father to three children from a prior relationship and the couple recently took on a mini-barnyard full of critters that they’ll need to take care of going forward. They’ll be busy and any positive health decision that makes that easier can’t be bad.

