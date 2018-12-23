‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Hospitalized Following Husband’s Legal Drama

Jenelle Evans is back in the hospital after an eventful week.

The Teen Mom 2 star revealed she was hospitalized Friday on her Instagram Stories, hoping to get answers for her bad health.

“Hopefully we will get some answers for my health now,” Evans captioned a photo of herself waring a yellow hospital bracelet on her left wrist, as first reported by Us Weekly.

Evans then posted a new photo on her Story that showed her on a stretcher and wearing a hospital gown and red cap. “Had biopsies done everywhere today,” she wrote on the photo followed by the hashtag #wishmeluck.

The hospitalization reveal came as Evans’ husband, David Eason dealt with his own issues. The outlet reports a man named Terry Hill pressed charges against the former reality television personality after he shared a video — which Evans filmed — that showed him illegally towing a white truck, belonging to the man.

“I went home last night, and I was talking with my wife, and she says, ‘Somebody has to stop this guy,’ and the viewers that we talked to on her computer, they said, ‘Y’all need to press charges,’ and so I decided I would,” Hill said in an interview with Wilmington, North Carolina, station WECT. “I’m going to try to do my best to be a law-abiding citizen, and he needs to do the same thing. From the reports I looked at and the videos I’ve seen, somebody has got to stop him. He’s going to cause a lot of trouble.”

Wilmington Police confirmed Hill’s decision on Twitter Friday: “UPDATE: Hill has decided to press charges. An officer is meeting with him to assist in paperwork/taking a report. Once completed, WPD will take appropriate action to charge Eason.”

“Learn the right way to deal will (sic) a$$holes who think it’s cool to block you in a parking space,” Eason wrote in the description of the video on YouTube on Wednesday, Dec. 19. “Good thing my trailer has a folded tongue that allowed me to get my truck out so I can tow him out of the way, in order to move my boat.”

Evans started her own controversy via Instagram on Friday when she decided to document herself burning some hair care products from Kailyn Lowry‘s line, which she had sent to Evans as a peace offering.

“Hey, Kail. This is to your peace offering,” she quipped before lighting the present on fire.

Maybe Evans will take a break from social media amid her health struggles.

Teen Mom 2 will return with a new season in 2019.