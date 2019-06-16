‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Jenelle Evans’ ‘Heartbroken’ Tweet Irks Social Media

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans posted a simple broken heart emoji on Twitter Sunday morning, which provided Twitter users with the perfect venue to criticize her.

Evans’ tweet included the emoji and the hashtag “RIP.” She also included a bit.ly link to Us Weekly‘s 2019 list of celebrity deaths.

Several Twitter users utilized the chance to remind her of what she has lost herself in the past year. Others pleaded with Twitter users not to click the link, which would provide Evans with revenue.

“RIP nugget, your job, your life, any hope of getting your kids back, ect…,” one fan wrote, referencing the family dog killed by Evans’ husband David Eason.

“Dont give her any clicks!! Dont (sic) support the swamp yeti and the nonmom!!” another wrote.

“R.i.p. nugget. Wish your ‘family’ loved you more, the world loves you and you did alot (sic) of good even though you’re not here. Just sucks it took a poor puppy to die for things to take action,” a supportive fan wrote.

“Don’t click it’s just a compilation of dead celebs,” another wrote. “When u click give $$$ to her and that creep who killed her dog in front of the kids.”

“Who David kill now?” another asked, while another wondered, “Is this for nugget??”

Evans’ broken heart emoji tweet came a few hours after more combative messages to fans. On Saturday, she told one fan her mother Barbara Evans, who now has custody of her children, is “my biggest enemy actually.” Then on Sunday, she responded to a fan who told her Barbara only wants what is best for her.

“None of you have no idea what’s going on this very moment. When I can speak I will. I understand where you’re coming from tho,” Evans replied.

Evans and Eason lost custody of their children after Eason shot and killed the family dog Nugget for allegedly “snapping” at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley in late April. The couple have been trying to regain custody, reportedly by going to therapy and trying to complete other conditions set by the judge.

This weekend, Eason will not be spending Father’s Day with Ensley or Maryssa, his 11-year-old daughter from a prior relationship. A source close to the Easons told Radar Online that the couple is only allowed to see their children once a week, and that visit will not fall on Father’s Day. Another Radar source said their most recent visit with their children was last Monday and it “went fine.”

Ensley and Eason’s sons from previous relationships, Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, are now in Barbara’s custody. Maryissa is reportedly living with her maternal grandmother.

As a result of the dog shooting, Evas was fired from Teen Mom 2. Eason was already fired last year over homophobic remarks on social media.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images