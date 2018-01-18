Ex-Husband of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Marries His Pregnant Girlfriend

Courtland Rogers is off the market again.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans‘ ex-husband has married his pregnant girlfriend Lindsey Frazier a couple of months before their baby’s due date.

The couple took to social media to share the news.

“Courtland and I made it official and made our family complete,” Frazier said in a tweet. “Waiting for our son. Couldn’t be more happier with my husband.” She also showed off a picture of the wedding license, which proves the pair tied the knot on Jan. 9.

Frazier revealed on Twitter that the couple will celebrate their wedding on the beach in July.

Yes in July we will have a beach wedding 😍😍 — Lindsey Renee Rogers💗 (@GypsyLindz31) January 13, 2018

According to InTouch, Evans and Rogers were married from 2012 to 2014 — but it was less than perfect.

The couple was arrested shortly after tying the knot for getting into a physical altercation and both were arrested for assault and possession. Rogers also violated probation at the time and was forced to remain behind bars. Evans revealed she had an abortion while married to Rogers before the couple ultimately called it quits.

“Jenelle’s done it to every one of us,” Rogers told Radar Online. “Jenelle is like a hurricane. She is horrible. Everybody gets destroyed. If people don’t know that now it’s sad. It happened to me.”

He also denied abusing her saying, “I never in my life have hit her. I never even touched her. If we were ever fighting I made sure she wouldn’t hit me. I never swung or hit her or anything. That is the God’s honest truth.”

Rogers and Frazier are due to welcome their baby boy in March.

Fans congratulated Rogers and Frazier on their marriage.

Congrats! Court needed and finally got a WOMAN with a good head on her shoulders! Wishing you 3 the very best and a loooong happy marriage — melisb (@melissa0810) January 13, 2018