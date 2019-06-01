‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s Salaries Come to Light in Court

Jenelle Evans and David Eason may no longer receive payment for appearing on Teen Mom 2 after they were both fired, but they’ve still made a bunch of cash off the show, a court documents obtained by The Cheat Sheet show.

Documents obtained by the outlet showed that Eason, in court for allegedly failing to make the necessary child support payments to his ex, owed $4,000 in back payments. The court asked both Eason and Evans, 27, their salaries, The Cheat Sheet reported. Court documents showed that Evans made a reported $400,000 in 2018 from her contract with Viacom. Eason, meanwhile, reportedly earned $60,000 from his own contract with Viacom, despite not being allowed to appear on the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet reported that Evans made some income in addition to the show, but didn’t get into specifics. She was paid for appearances and business deals outside of Teen Mom 2, but lost several contracts after it was revealed that Eason shot and killed their family pet, a French bulldog called Nugget.

Immediately after the incident occurred, Radar Online reported that Evans was “freaking the f— out” because “she has zero savings,” and had been dropped by MTV. A source said she was in serious financial trouble at the time.

“She is broke,” the insider alleged, adding that she “depends on that quarterly check from MTV.”

Despite the drama, Evans decided to stick with her man. After telling Us Weekly she was considering divorce, Radar Online reported that she was “not leaving” him.

Eason shot and killed Nugget after it “snapped” at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. He defended his actions in an Instagram post, which he said included video from the incident. He later deleted his Instagram page.

Evans’ removal from the MTV reality show came several months after the network cut ties with her husband over his use of homophobic slurs on Twitter. Evans was still featured in the most recent season, though her appearances were limited because her husband could not be included. MTV confirmed it would not be moving forward with Evans’ story in upcoming seasons.

“MTV has ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network said in a statement. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Evans said she was unsurprised by the decision.

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming,” she said. “It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”